On Thursday 14 November, supporters of Youth Demand disrupted traffic in Leeds and Cambridge, demanding a two-way arms embargo on Israel, and for the UK government to halt all new oil and gas licences granted since 2021.

Youth Demand: swarming for a fourth day

At 11:00am, a group of supporters blocked the Headrow/Briggate junction in central Leeds, holding a banner that read ‘YOUTH DEMAND’ along with a Palestine flag:

Members of the public forcibly removed action takers from the road to drive past.

The action takers returned to the road, before ending the road block.

Joe Clark, a 23 year old student from Leeds, took part in the action. He said:

I’m taking action today because the UK does not value Palestinian life. You cannot pay respects to fallen soldiers whilst simultaneously sending weapons to commit a genocide. We won’t stop until our government is no longer complicit in the tragic hypocrisy.

At 12:30pm, another group of supporters blocked roads in Cambridge, holding banners that read ‘STOP ARMING ISRAEL’ and ‘YOUTH DEMAND’, as well as Lebanese and Palestinian flags. They started at Victoria Avenue, before moving onto Chesterton Road:

Will, a 23 year old PhD student from Cambridge took action today, saying:

I’m taking action because this genocide has gone on for over a year and still the government, no matter the party, is sending weapons to Israel. So long as those in power believe enable murder and occupation, everyone must resist. Ordinary protest methods have failed. The political system allows those in power free reign to perpetrate genocide so long as it furthers their interests. The only human thing we can do is bring it to its knees. We are blocking roads because direct action is the only realistic way to oppose this genocide. We have to put pressure on the choke points of this system, or genocide, climate collapse and extractivism will remain the status quo.

A week of action

As the Canary has been documenting, the group first took action on Remembrance Day, Monday 11 November. Members laid a Palestinian flag-coloured wreath at the Cenotaph, while also blocking roads and disrupting traffic elsewhere in London and in Manchester.

At 11am, a group of Youth Demand supporters silently blocked the road outside of the Houses of Parliament during the Armistice Day remembrance service. The group could be seen holding signs which read ‘Never Again for Anyone’ and ‘Over 186,000 Dead’.

At around 12:10pm the group also occupied the road on Cannon Street until around 12:25pm. The group then moved on and at around 1:10pm they disrupted the road at Moorgate, on the London Wall Road until around 1:30pm.

Also at around 9am, supporters swarmed the streets at two locations in Manchester. Then, on Tuesday 12 November the group did similar in Leeds – blocking multiple roads and being threatened with arrest. The group then returned to Manchester on Wednesday 13 November, blocking multiple locations.

Youth Demand said that “Young people will not accept our politicians supporting the murder of innocent people. This week, young people are taking action in cities all around the country”

