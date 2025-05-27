A massive group of far-right Israelis have marched through a Muslim area in Old Jerusalem in an annual hate march. Sometimes known as Jerusalem Day, Israelis mark the day via state funds as they mark the illegal occupation of East Jerusalem. Traditionally, the fascists march through the Muslim Quarter. Their racism and violence during the marches routinely creates an atmosphere of terror and fear for Palestinians.

Unionist Howard Beckett shared footage of the march:

Today is Jerusalem Day. An Israeli 🇮🇱 national holiday celebrating the annexation of East Jerusalem and the West Bank 🇵🇸 Here right wing settlers in their thousand chant “death to Arabs”, “we’ll burn your villages” Zionism is a racist hate cult.pic.twitter.com/v76mVOsFpB — Howard Beckett (@BeckettUnite) May 26, 2025

The Guardian reported that:

large groups chanted racist slogans including “Gaza is ours”, “death to the Arabs” and “may their villages burn”.

Just a day before the march, footage of Palestinian children being burned to death went viral on social media.

Israelis march through Muslim Quarter

Residents in the quarter where the march took place were barricaded in their homes. Aviv Tatarsky, a resident of East Jerusalem, told the Guardian that:

Symbolically it sends a message: ‘You don’t belong here, we are the ones who own this place.’

The Guardian also reported that:

From midday, groups of Jewish men inside the city shouted racist chants including “may their villages burn”, “Mohammed is dead” and “death to Arabs”.

President of the Yaqeen Institute for Islamic Research, Dr. Omar Suleiman, contrasted the hate march with Palestinian children being burned alive just a day before:

The day after Israel burned a bunch of children alive and normal human beings watched in horror. “May your village burn” and “Muhammad is dead” is what thousands of extremist Jewish settlers marching on Al Aqsa illegally in Jerusalem chanted. Yesterday, some also held a… pic.twitter.com/jfU9gn5Esb — Dr. Omar Suleiman (@omarsuleiman) May 26, 2025

Al Jazeera shared the shocking footage of Israeli strikes on a school where displaced Palestinians were sheltering:

https://twitter.com/AJEnglish/status/1927001788856590622

Most of the people who died in the attack were children. One particular child can be seen engulfed in flames and trying to escape the building. That child survived, but her mother and siblings died in the flames.

Emergency responders were also seen attempting to put the fire out without any water:

Imagine watching children burn in front of you and there’s no water to put out the fire…!! Gaza, the Fahmi Al-Jarjawi School massacre – 2025 pic.twitter.com/jGxWSz6cKN — Abd alhade alani (@abdalhadealani) May 26, 2025

UN special rapporteur Francesca Albanese shared her horror at the footage:

I’ve seen the silhouettes of so many people—so many children—burning alive, that I can’t look at fire anymore without feeling sick to my stomach. WE

MUST

STOP

THIS

MASSACRE. May the Palestinians forgive us. pic.twitter.com/LRBvWyDaru — Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) May 26, 2025

This is far from the first time that Palestinians have been shown burning to death on camera since October 2023.

Attacks on aid

As part of the hate march, Israeli settlers have also attacked an aid agency. Middle East Monitor reported that:

A group of right-wing Israelis yesterday stormed the headquarters of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in occupied East Jerusalem.

Quds News Network shared footage of Israeli settlers attempting to block aid trucks from entering Gaza:

In a display of sadism, Israeli settlers block humanitarian aid trucks at the crossings of Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/VrkbryQmnj — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 27, 2025

As the Canary reported previously:

With warnings that the situation is heading towards an unprecedented humanitarian disaster, international reports indicate that 93% of the population suffers from food insecurity, while the Gaza Strip is expected to face a severe famine if the closure of crossings continues and the military operations continue.

Cruelty does not cover the mindset of these far-right Israelis in celebrating the colonisation and decimation of Palestinians.

Mindset

Any manner in which Palestinians defend themselves and their homeland is seen as terrorism. It is becoming increasingly clear, if it were ever in doubt, that the world is happy to watch Palestinians burn to death.

The world will barely make a squeak when it comes to thousands of Israelis baying for the death of Arabs, But, people of conscience must see these thousands of Israelis’ barbarism in attempting to stop aid to a starving population.

There are evidently plenty of Israeli settlers who actively want their government and army to continue its genocide on Palestinians. So much so, that a poll conducted by an Israeli channel found that:

A majority of the Israeli public is opposed to allowing humanitarian aid into the besieged Gaza Strip, a survey carried out by Israel’s Channel 13 has found. Some 53 per cent of respondents said they believe Israel should not permit aid to enter Gaza, while only 34 per cent supported allowing lifesaving food, medicines and water to enter the enclave.

The fact that 53% of respondents believe a besieged and terrorised population shouldn’t be permitted any food or water is appalling. It does demonstrate, however, that a large proportion of Israeli settlers – replete with hate marches, chants for death to Arabs, physical blocking of aid – are, incredibly, calling for more devastation for Palestine.

Featured image via the Canary