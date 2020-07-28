Belarus president tests positive after previously dismissing coronavirus
The president of Belarus, who has previously dismissed concerns about coronavirus, says he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is asymptomatic.
Alexander Lukashenko made the announcement at a meeting with security officials, the state news agency Belta reported. He had previously referred to concerns about coronavirus as “psychosis”.
He said: “Today you are meeting with a person who managed to survive the coronavirus on his feet. Doctors made such a conclusion yesterday: asymptomatic.”
Belarus took no comprehensive measures against coronavirus such as lockdowns or ordering social distancing.
The country has about 67,000 confirmed cases of infection and 543 reported deaths.
