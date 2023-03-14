Police worldwide are increasing the use of rubber bullets and tear gas, Amnesty International warns
Amnesty International warned that police use of rubber bullets and other projectiles against peaceful protesters has become increasingly routine worldwide. Its report My Eye Exploded, published on 14 March, said the bullets are leading to eye injuries and even death. As a result, the group called for better global regulation of the trade and use of such policing equipment.
Rubber bullets destroy bodies
The report, co-written with the UK-based Omega Research Foundation, said:
Thousands of protesters and bystanders have been maimed and dozens killed by the often reckless and disproportionate use of less lethal law enforcement weaponry
These included rubber bullets, rubberised buckshot, and tear gas grenades. Police in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the United States have fired such weaponry directly at demonstrators. In Chile alone, the police’s response to protests from October 2019 caused more than 30 cases of eye loss, according to the country’s National Institute for Human Rights.
Demonstrators in other countries surveyed also spoke of other serious injuries. They included bone and skull fractures, brain injuries, the rupture of internal organs, or punctured hearts and lungs from broken ribs.
Amnesty International said:
There has been an alarming increase in eye injuries, including eyeball ruptures, retinal detachments and the complete loss of sight
Read on...
‘Less lethal’ weaponry?
Demonstrators have also been killed, the report found. Amnesty International said that security forces in Iraq deliberately fired specialist grenades at protesters. The grenades, ten-times heavier than typical tear gas munitions, caused at least two dozen deaths in 2019. Meanwhile, campaign group Stop Balas de Goma said the use of tennis-ball-sized rubber bullets in Spain has led to at least one death from head trauma.
The human rights group’s researcher on military, security, and policing issues, Patrick Wilcken, said:
Legally-binding global controls on the manufacture and trade in less lethal weapons… along with effective guidelines on the use of force are urgently needed to combat an escalating cycle of abuses.
As a result of the findings, Amnesty International and Omega Research Foundation called for countries to act against such weaponry. This included a demand to prohibit the “manufacture, trade and use” of projectile launchers, and a prohibition on their use for “generalised crowd control”.
Featured image via Andrés E. Azpúrua/Wikimedia Commons, resized to 770*403
Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse
We know everyone is suffering under the Tories - but the Canary is a vital weapon in our fight back, and we need your support
The Canary Workers’ Co-op knows life is hard. The Tories are waging a class war against us we’re all having to fight. But like trade unions and community organising, truly independent working-class media is a vital weapon in our armoury.
The Canary doesn’t have the budget of the corporate media. In fact, our income is over 1,000 times less than the Guardian’s. What we do have is a radical agenda that disrupts power and amplifies marginalised communities. But we can only do this with our readers’ support.
So please, help us continue to spread messages of resistance and hope. Even the smallest donation would mean the world to us.
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.