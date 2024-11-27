Declassified UK co-founder Matt Kennard appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored on 26 November. And he expertly faced down an unhinged rant from pro-Israel propagandist Alan Dershowitz (of Jeffrey Epstein infamy). In particular, Kennard shamed Dershowitz for ‘weaponising antisemitism and Jewish suffering in order to justify another genocide’.

Matt Kennard on Piers Morgan

Kennard insisted:

We’re 14 months into a genocide which has been… the most documented genocide in history.

But then Dershowitz interrupted, asking “more than Nazi Germany?”

Kennard clarified calmly and firmly:

‘Documented’ – i.e. people can see it. I didn’t say the amount of people… [the Holocaust] wasn’t documented as it was happening in the same way.

Dershowitz wasn’t listening, though. And he kept ranting until Kennard insisted:

Shame on you for defending a genocide and using the memory of the people who died in the holocaust to justify that genocide! It’s disgusting. And I had family who died in the holocaust. I find it disgusting that people like you weaponise antisemitism and weaponise Jewish suffering to justify another genocide which is happening now.

‘The disgraceful thing about the ICC arrest warrants is it took so long’

Matt Kennard then listed the reasons why he considers Israel’s actions in Gaza to be genocide. And speaking of the International Criminal Court (ICC)’s recent issuing of an arrest warrant for Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he stressed:

Thankfully, the ICC saved the reputation of international law, because one of the disgraceful things about the ICC arrest warrants is it took so long. The whole world has been watching this. We all know what’s going on.

He added that:

The ICC has always been used against official enemies. It’s been a tool of imperialism. And for the first time, we are seeing justice done for Western war criminals and their allies.

He also made the point that George W Bush and Tony Blair absolutely should have received arrest warrants too for the illegal invasion of Iraq, [40:13] “which killed up to a million people and destroyed a whole country”.

Matt Kennard: now hold British participants in genocide to account too

This is why Matt Kennard highlighted the importance of the ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu. Because it means we can start talking about holding the West to account for its crimes too. And while Kennard didn’t go into detail on the show regarding Britain’s current participation in the Gaza genocide, he has previously been very clear about it.

Declassified has reported, for example, on covert US flights leaving from RAF Akrotiri on Cyprus throughout Israel’s genocide in Gaza. And dozens of British warplanes have flown to both Israel and Lebanon. British spy flights and intelligence officers on the ground have also been passing information to Israel.

As Kennard has insisted previously, these are the actions of “a country which is participating” in Israel’s genocide – “a direct participant”. And British politicians who have allowed this should face arrest warrants from the ICC too. If they don’t, he said, then “the law of the jungle” will reign in the world.