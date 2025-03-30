LGBTQ+ music stars Chappell Roan, Emeli Sandé, and Alanis Morisette are being urged to pull out of concerts in Hungary to show their opposition to the country’s ban on the annual Pride march, scheduled for 28 June in Budapest.

All three singers have been written to by veteran LGBTQ+ campaigner Peter Tatchell, Director of the Peter Tatchell Foundation. His letter urges:

We ask you to stand with Hungary’s LGBT+ people by cancelling your performance. If this is not possible, when you are in Hungary we ask you to hold a press conference where you condemn the Pride ban and express support for the LGBT+ community – and do the same on stage when you perform

Read a copy of the letter sent to Emeli Sandé here. Similar letters were sent to Chappell Roan and Alanais Morisette.

Commenting on his appeal to these artists, Tatchell said:

By performing without criticising the denial of free speech and the right to protest, these artists would be giving comfort to a tyrannical homophobic regime. Hungary has outlawed this year’s Pride march on 28 June and plans to use facial recognition technology to identify, arrest and fine anyone who participates. The Pride ban follows a wider rollback of LGBTQ+ rights, including bans on LGBTQ+ education in schools, trans rights and the so-called ‘promotion’ of homosexuality. These performers are beloved LGBTQ+ icons. Their visibility gives hope. That’s why it’s vital they speak out or pull out. I’m urging them: don’t carry on with business as usual. This is not about boycotting the Hungarian people—it’s about challenging a homophobic regime that uses culture to sanitise and pinkwash its repression. Stars like Emeli, Alanis and Chappell have huge influence. Their voices can help bring global attention to Hungary’s repression and give courage to LGBTQs who are being banned from marching.

Some of the world’s top singers and film stars are performing in Hungary this year. They include leading LGBTQ+ celebrities and allies.

Singers with concerts in Hungary include LGBTQ+ stars Chappell Roan, Emeli Sande and Alanis Morisette – plus innumerable allies of the LGBTQ+ community like Katy Perry, Charli XCX, and Nelly Furtado.

Pro-LGBTQ+ movie stars who will film in Hungary this year include Keanu Reeves, Kirsten Dunst, Woody Harrelson, Olivia Colman, Dev Patel, Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and Florence Pugh.

