Letters to the Canary: our coverage of Israel/Palestine sparked debate. We’d like your views, too.

The Canary receives a lot of emails from members and subscribers, on various topics – which the team are really grateful for. We always aim to respond. However, we thought what a waste it was that we’re the only ones that get to read your opinions and musings on politics, society, and the world. So, in December 2022 we decided it was time for a weekly letters page – exclusively for members.

Since then, thanks to the response from so many people we’ve opened up our letters page to everyone who reads the Canary.

Letters to the Canary: our platform is your platform

It’s fairly straightforward. We want letters of no more than 400 words on a subject that fits Canary values and is related to news and politics. Ideally, we’d like your thoughts on our articles or something that’s currently in the news – as we want the page to spark debate. For example, our coverage of Israel’s ongoing war crimes in Gaza sparked debate. So – we’d like your views, too.

Please note that caveats apply as they do for our writers:

1. We will not publish anything that we consider discriminatory, abusive or containing hate speech.

2. Sending a letter for publication does not guarantee we publish it.

3. We won’t be paying for letters.

4. The Canary reserves the right to edit your letters as we see fit.

You’re free to swear if you wish, and also free to respond to other members’ letters as well. To give you an idea of what other people have written, you can read previous editions of the letters page here.

Email your letters to [email protected] – then every Saturday we’ll publish a selection of them. Our platform is also your platform.

