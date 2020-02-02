We’ve left the EU but some things never change. The BBC’s still giving the Brexit Party air time.

The UK left the EU on 31st January, making all British Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) redundant. This includes Nigel Farage, head of the political party so obsessed with Brexit that they named themselves after it.

But not being an elected politician hasn’t kept Farage off the BBC before, and this looks unlikely to change. On 2 February, Farage came on the Andrew Marr Show to review the papers.

Privilege and platform

Some people might suggest that inviting Farage ‘just’ to review the papers reduces the significance of his BBC appearance. But this would be naive because it’s obvious that reviewing headlines on the BBC on a Sunday morning isn’t something just anyone gets to do. It’s an opportunity few people are afforded. It comes with privilege, and it brings with it a platform to which, again, not everyone has access.

So the BBC consistently giving a platform to someone who espouses the views that Farage does may be predictable, but it’s also reprehensible. Indeed, Farage didn’t just review the papers, because he went on to chat with Marr about the future of his party. He took the opportunity to gloat on the national broadcaster that he’s “not going to walk away” from British politics.

BBC bias

This casual discussion on the future of Farage’s party isn’t just a slap in the face of the marginalised groups to whom he’s openly hostile. It’s also infuriating given the party has exactly zero seats in parliament. So when Farage gets airtime on the BBC, he isn’t speaking on behalf of his constituents or those who voted for his party. He’s only speaking for himself and furthering his own right-wing agenda.

And the BBC carries on allowing him to do so. The BBC’s campaign to exclude left voices while elevating the centre, right and far-right has been well-documented. This is why, when it comes to the interests of the working class, we can no longer rely on the BBC or corporate media. And this is exactly why we must continue holding them to account.

Featured image via Flickr/Tara Hunt