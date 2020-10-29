Keir Starmer’s foolish decision to suspend Corbyn is a gift to the Tories. And racists everywhere.
Keir Starmer’s foolish decision to suspend former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is a huge gift for the Tory government. And it will help racists everywhere.
The suspension, following the publication of the EHRC report into antisemitism in the Labour Party, will be debated for months. But some things are beyond doubt.
The suspension has immediately, and predictably, been used by the Conservative Party to attack both Starmer and the left he himself is attacking.
Sir Keir Starmer has supported Jeremy Corbyn from the start.
He even paid tribute to him this year.
He doesn’t do what’s right, he only does what’s politically convenient. #SameOldLabour 🥀 pic.twitter.com/OitIHLgajy
— Conservatives (@Conservatives) October 29, 2020
The Tory strategy is to try and say these two entirely different politicians are one and the same – despite the current Labour leader’s apparent ferocious purge of socialists and his abandoning of any kind of left-wing policies.
But that isn’t all.
Dangerous
Last year, the late academic David Graeber warned that the weaponising of antisemitism by the centre against anti-racists was itself dangerous for minorities. Not least to Jewish people like Graeber himself.
In a video published on Twitter in December 2019, Graeber said:
I’m making an appeal. Stop this. Please. For the sake of my safety. Fanning the flames is making things dangerous. What actually threatens Jews, the people who actually want to kill us, are Nazis.
this video is going up in a bunch of places but here's mine: my take on the AS controversy and why intentionally fanning the flames, as so many are doing, endangers Jewish people pic.twitter.com/yXgKrRBKvT
— David Graeber (@davidgraeber) December 3, 2019
The heartfelt warning by Graeber, a brilliant left-wing thinker and author who tragically died in September 2020, should be heeded by us all.
Now more than ever, the left needs to organise against racism. We must condemn the use of antisemitism as a weapon to attack long-standing anti-racists like Jeremy Corbyn.
Featured image via Wikimedia Commons
We need your help ...
The coronavirus pandemic is changing our world, fast. And we will do all we can to keep bringing you news and analysis throughout. But we are worried about maintaining enough income to pay our staff and minimal overheads.
Now, more than ever, we need a vibrant, independent media that holds the government to account and calls it out when it puts vested economic interests above human lives. We need a media that shows solidarity with the people most affected by the crisis – and one that can help to build a world based on collaboration and compassion.
We have been fighting against an establishment that is trying to shut us down. And like most independent media, we don’t have the deep pockets of investors to call on to bail us out.
Can you help by chipping in a few pounds each month?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.