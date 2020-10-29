Jeremy Corbyn’s shocking suspension is met with an outpouring of solidarity on social media

Photo of Jeremy Corbyn
Sophia Purdy-Moore


Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been suspended, “in light of his comments” in response to an investigation into antisemitism in the Labour Party. The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)’s investigation, published on 29 October, found Labour responsible for “unlawful acts of discrimination and harassment” in its handling of allegations of antisemitism.

In his statement following the release of the report, Corbyn said he regrets it took “longer to deliver that change than it should,” but that:

the scale of the problem was also dramatically overstated.

This comment led to his suspension from the party. Corbyn told followers that he will “strongly contest” Labour’s decision to suspend him.

People took to Twitter to express their thoughts about the shocking news. There has been an outpouring of solidarity for Corbyn from organisations and individuals, under the hashtags #IStandWithJeremyCorbyn, #WeAreCorbyn and of course, #Jezza.

Others are asking why allegations of anti-Black racism, Islamophobia and transphobia within the Labour Party haven’t been handled with such severity (or at all), as well as allegations of Islamophobia in the Conservative Party:

Some are calling on Corbyn to establish a new political party, as they feel that Labour no longer represents the politics they stand for. Many are calling for #StarmerOut:

Labour’s decision to oust Corbyn is monumental. With internal divisions running deeper than ever, the future of left-wing parliamentary politics in England is unclear.

Featured image via Wikimedia/Chris McAndrew

    1. A day of shame for K. Starmer, not Corbyn.
      It’s so hard to believe that public figures now cannot be critical of the Israeli treatment of the Palestinians without being castigated for it by false allegations of antisemitism from mainstream media and subjected to the kind of atrocious smear campaign and witch-hunt that Jeremy Corbyn has had to suffer.
      Thanks to independent news sites, such as this one, it can be seen that large scale funding from pro-Israeli sources was directed towards Starmer’s election. I wonder just how much of that funding went towards smearing Jeremy Corbyn who was, and remains, a man of integrity, for the people; and not the arms/war-investors establishment.
      Is that what British democracy has come to now? Just who runs our country in reality?
      A shameful day for Britain, indeed.

    2. I don’t think Corbyn or anyone on else to the left of the party should be in the slightest bit surprised. What is the difference between the owners of the mainstream media that constantly dragged Corbytn down for the last 5 years and the antisemitic politically motivated groups that constantly criticise left wing Labour members and MPs? None. They are all tarred with the same brush. The one that Starmer has now used to tar himself with too.

