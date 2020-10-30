Public sceptical about housing minister Robert Jenrick’s homelessness claims

A rough sleeper on a bench
Joe Glenton


Millionaire minister Robert Jenrick says the Tories are on a “moral mission” to end homelessness, and have worked wonders during the pandemic. The public is sceptical.

The Cambridge-educated housing minister, who, according to Tatler, owns at least three properties worth over £1 million, launched a new propaganda offensive on 29 October.

In a video released on Twitter, he praised the “national effort to support rough sleepers” during the pandemic, and that the government wanted “to end rough sleeping by the end of this parliament”.

But members of the public aren’t buying it. One Twitter user pointed out Jenrick’s own extensive portfolio:

Another pointed out that, if the Tories were really committed to helping rough sleepers, they’ve had ten years in power to do it.

Meanwhile a third pointed out that Jenrick unwittingly linked unemployment with rough sleeping, which suggests he already believes the government’s social security systems are defunct:

Someone tried to blame refugees, but another commenter pointed out that it’s millions wasted on a useless test and trace system and the Tory habit of starving local councils of cash that has made homelessness worse. 

Serious questions have to be asked about Britain when the man with the job of looking after the most desperate in society is a former corporate lawyer with property worth millions.

Featured image via Chris Downer / Wikimedia Commons.

