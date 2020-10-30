Public sceptical about housing minister Robert Jenrick’s homelessness claims
Millionaire minister Robert Jenrick says the Tories are on a “moral mission” to end homelessness, and have worked wonders during the pandemic. The public is sceptical.
The Cambridge-educated housing minister, who, according to Tatler, owns at least three properties worth over £1 million, launched a new propaganda offensive on 29 October.
In a video released on Twitter, he praised the “national effort to support rough sleepers” during the pandemic, and that the government wanted “to end rough sleeping by the end of this parliament”.
The national effort to support rough sleepers through this crisis has been remarkable.
We have here a golden opportunity to ensure that people do not return to a life on the streets. (1/9) pic.twitter.com/TPLvxyEnjw
— Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) October 29, 2020
But members of the public aren’t buying it. One Twitter user pointed out Jenrick’s own extensive portfolio:
Robert Jenrick owns two £2million houses in London, a £1million house in Herefordshire, and rents a £2000/month property in Newark.
He's on TV taking about homelessness.
— Steve Feasey⚔ (@stevefeasey) October 29, 2020
Another pointed out that, if the Tories were really committed to helping rough sleepers, they’ve had ten years in power to do it.
'We can't create 3,000 places overnight…' says Jenrick, before going on to talk as usual about 'working with local councils', but they could have done much more over their 10 year reign instead of exacerbating #homelessness. #r4today
— RoslynByfieldTherapy (@RoslynByfield) October 29, 2020
Meanwhile a third pointed out that Jenrick unwittingly linked unemployment with rough sleeping, which suggests he already believes the government’s social security systems are defunct:
#r4today When Jenrick says they were expecting “further flow onto the streets due to unemployment” he is admitting that the benefit system is hopelessly inadequate. Unemployment shouldn’t immediately lead to risk of homelessness.
— CYvonne (@CYvonne) October 29, 2020
Someone tried to blame refugees, but another commenter pointed out that it’s millions wasted on a useless test and trace system and the Tory habit of starving local councils of cash that has made homelessness worse.
If this government didn't waste billions on failed test and trace, &dodgy PPE contracts that are theft from taxpayer they'd have money to spend solving problem
If MPs like Jenrick didn't deprive councils of much needed cash in exchange for money in his pocket they could do more
— Ellif D'Wulf (@Ellif_DWulfe) October 29, 2020
Serious questions have to be asked about Britain when the man with the job of looking after the most desperate in society is a former corporate lawyer with property worth millions.
Featured image via Chris Downer / Wikimedia Commons.
We need your help ...
The coronavirus pandemic is changing our world, fast. And we will do all we can to keep bringing you news and analysis throughout. But we are worried about maintaining enough income to pay our staff and minimal overheads.
Now, more than ever, we need a vibrant, independent media that holds the government to account and calls it out when it puts vested economic interests above human lives. We need a media that shows solidarity with the people most affected by the crisis – and one that can help to build a world based on collaboration and compassion.
We have been fighting against an establishment that is trying to shut us down. And like most independent media, we don’t have the deep pockets of investors to call on to bail us out.
Can you help by chipping in a few pounds each month?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.