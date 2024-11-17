I probably won’t be the first person to say this, and I expect it won’t be the last time I say this, but if I was a gambler I would be taking my NatWest piggy bank (circa 1984) — containing £6.46 and a few hair bands — down to the nearest betting shop and putting every single penny on the next general election resulting in a hung parliament with Labour as the largest party. Just.

Sure, it’s a long way out. Both establishment parties could well have new leadership, and the occasional surge in popularity for Reform UK, the Lib Dems, the SNP, and the Green Party could well fall by the wayside.

Then we are left with the same two failed, broken parties offering the same failed, broken ideology going toe-to-toe once again.

Starmer versus Badenoch: that non-Einstein quote again

It may well be one of the most overused cliches of all time, particularly in the political arena and often wrongly attributed to Albert Einstein, but “the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and getting the same result, but expecting a different one”, has been true of the brainwashed British electorate for as long as I can remember.

Failing Keir Starmer performing a U-turn on a U-turn, and using his large, undeserved parliamentary majority to deliver a fairer way of ensuring the seats in parliament are reflective of the votes cast, such as proportional representation, we are stuck with the corporate elites wet dream, neoliberal Labour or hard-right Conservatism under the stewardship of Kemi Badenoch and whatever is left of the Tory cabal following their humiliating demise, earlier this year.

I would imagine Badenoch will be delighted to see her Tories ahead of the Labour government in the first opinion poll since she was crowned leader of the opposition.

At the same time, Badenoch must realise that she is simply the current beneficiary of the general public’s deep and burning hatred for Keir Starmer and his more-of-the-same politics that he promised to “change”, when seeking the votes of the general public back in July.

It’s not much different to the way Labour gained power. Nobody was particularly enthused by the prospect of a Labour government under the leadership of Keir Starmer, but after fourteen years of utter carnage you could’ve pinned a red rosette on Philip Schofield’s chest and still returned a Labour majority.

The only real difference with this lot is it has taken less than fourteen weeks for the public to find Keir Starmer undeniably guilty of being a lying, freeloading hypocrite of the very highest order.

A perpetual doom cycle under Labour?

Are we really now in a perpetual cycle of the least hated party taking power, every five years? I’m sure you will tell me that’s roughly how democracy works, but I am saying the lesser of two evils, Tory or Labour, is still evil.

Would it really be too much to hope for a government that the people want to vote into power because they have got something to offer, rather than a government the people want to vote out of power because they are so blatantly corrupt, dangerously inept, and somewhat detestable?

There is absolutely no doubt that apathy plays a huge part in the outcome of our general elections. Without apathy we could change the direction of this miserable country overnight, but the ruling classes that continue to spoon feed neoliberalism to the British people rely on your apathy to remain in power.

I’m not sure what it is about quotes today, but “one of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors”, has just popped up in my head.

I think that was Plato, the Brazilian centre forward that plays for Arsenal. Never let it be said that I don’t know my Plato’s from my plateau’s.

Didn’t he also say “the price of apathy towards public affairs is to be ruled by evil men”? This Plato guy makes Nostradamus look like Mystic Meg!

Vocal Starmerites are… entertaining…

The Starmerites have been particularly vocal over the past few days. One of the popular complaints from the slavishly servile right-of-centre recovering FBPEites (yes editor, I know that’s not a word) is some old nonsense about the media misrepresenting their prime minister.

What? The media not being entirely honest? This has shocked me to my core. If only somebody warned them that this might happen, then perhaps Keir Starmer would be detested for the lying worm that he is, rather than the lying worm that the media claim he is.

I’m just eternally grateful we had the unswerving and unequivocal support of Keir Starmer’s bought-and-paid-for careerist carpetbaggers during the Corbyn years, rather than ultimately ineffective timed resignations, designed to remove the democratically-elected Islington North MP and return the Labour Party to the corporate elite that we see so deeply ingrained in the genuinely rancid Labour Party of today.

Keir Starmer’s own popularity continues to head south, which isn’t a great shock following his nauseating Trump backpedaling and the clumsy attempt to out-Clegg the Tories on tuition fees, which was a rather spectacular own goal, even by the Labour newbies appalling standards

Keir Starmer still has less favourable personal approval ratings than the Tory with the racist donors, Badenoch, and the racist with the Tory donors, Farage, which really is a staggering achievement when you consider the Tory and Reform UK leaders have the combined charm of a vicar, furiously masturbating graveside while some poor old soul — most likely a victim of Starmer’s Winter Fuel Allowance cuts — has their coffin lowered into the ground.

Labour: a one-term Tory under Starmer?

Does Starmer have the potential to be a one-term-Tory?

The early signs are not pointing in a positive direction for the Poundshop Cameron, Keir Starmer. If the man just had something that even slightly resembled a charisma he would have a Plan B to fall back on when all else fails.

Rishi Sunak had similar problems, and a Liz Truss speech always had me thinking of a Most Haunted Live Ouija board trying to spiritually connect with Margaret Thatcher, somewhere in the darkest pits of hell.

If one of the Labour cabinet’s private healthcare lobbyist donors can book Starmer in for some sort of charisma bypass, Labour may well have a sniff of a chance of a workable majority in 2029.

Keir Starmer, the one-term-Tory? I honestly wouldn’t bet against it. Stranger things have happened before, and even stranger things will happen in the future.

Featured image via Rachael Swindon