Content warning: this article includes commentary on sexual assault, domestic abuse, and violence against women that some readers may find distressing.

As more and more allegations emerge about Andrew Tate, a dark, brooding picture is once again painted of the sex trafficker and prolific misogynist.

Once under the influencer’s spell, many women have since come forward and reported serious allegations of rape, sexual assault, and coercive control, and in recent days, one woman has even claimed that she was held at gunpoint back in 2015.

From adoring love letters, love-bombing, and Prince Charming-like behaviour, to a violent figure with a deep-seated hatred of women, it comes as no surprise that these are the allegations that are damningly levelled against the world’s most infamous misogynist.

Brianna Stern: Andrew Tate’s ex-girlfriend speaks out

One of the women who had unfortunately fell prey to Andrew Tate’s manipulative spell, is Brianna Stern, his ex-girlfriend, who has in recent weeks gone public with her allegations and lawsuit.

Emotionally abusive, manipulative, aggressive, and menacing – Brianna’s relationship with Tate was, in no uncertain terms: domestic abuse.

It was only in March this year that Stern came forward and decided to expose Tate’s conquest of abuse, that had continued to get worse as their relationship progressed.

At first, like many abusers are, Tate was loving, kind, and charming. He took Brianna on dates, luxurious holidays, and bought her flashy designer items.

In an interview with the Times, Stern opened up about the pair’s relationship, including Tate’s disgusting abuse.

Within hours of meeting Stern, Tate claimed he had fallen in love with her, and said:

you’re my girl now, we’re together, we’re going to be together for ever.

Looking back and reflecting on this, Stern has said how she feels she was “dumb” and fell into a trap.

But this was a trap that was convincingly set for her, as Tate promised her financial security and a life where she would never have to work. She said that:

He was unlike anyone I’d ever met.

However, despite offering her everything a girl could possibly dream of, from designer bags, to all-inclusive 5-star resorts, and flash cars, happiness was far from the picture.

Manipulated by Tate: a barrage of love-bombing

He said to Stern early on that he required monogamy from her, whilst he could go and enjoy himself with other women, sleeping and dating as many of them as he wanted.

However, Stern was, like many victims of sexual assault and domestic abuse, taken in by Andrew Tate. He frequently sent her hundreds of affectionate messages, referring to her as “pookie”,”pumpkin”, and “pookiepumpkinprincess”.

The love-bombing from here only continued to get worse. One day, he even wrote a sickeningly cringey poem for her, which began:

across the seas, across the skies, two pookies live with loving ties.

Recently, documents have emerged from an ongoing court case. These allege that Tate used a gun to threaten a woman at his sex cam business, and had raped and strangled four women over two years.

Despite Tate having an immense following on social media, and his name consistently being in the news and public discourse, Stern has insisted that she doesn’t read the news, so wasn’t aware of the allegations against the Tate brothers.

She was also manipulated by Tate to believe that the media was part of ‘the Matrix’ which:

was out to get him.

He consistently told her:

don’t pay attention to whatever you see about me, it’s not true.

He also told Brianna that he respects women. This is obviously an infinity away from the truth of his violent, chauvinistic personality, where he infamously said that women should “bear responsibility” for sexual assault, rather than the cruel and warped men who commit these violent crimes.

Fearing for her own safety

After a while though, Stern found herself more fearful for her own personal safety as she became aware of the allegations that were made against the brothers.

She even spoke to Tristan Tate’s girlfriend at the time, and they confided in each other about their worries and concerns surrounding their romantic relationships with the brothers:

We would ask each other, ‘are you sure they didn’t do this?’ We would always come to the conclusion that, no, they couldn’t have done that – they’re not monsters, they’re not capable of that.

But over time, the picture once again started to change, and Stern began to fear for her own safety and even her life.

After a while, the ‘honeymoon period’ had ended, and the true horror and reality of Andrew Tate’s real personality began to shine through. As the Times reported, Stern alleged that:

Tate had become aggressive and controlling, demanding she hand over her social media passwords and download a tracking app so he could see where she was at all times.

Stern also alleges in her lawsuit that Tate said:

if I crossed him, he would ruin my life, rape me or kill me.

But after moments of cruelty, like many abusers do after an outburst, Tate would blame his violent actions on Brianna. As Stern’s lawyers stated:

like many abusers, Tate would often tell the plaintiff that his outbursts were her own fault.

Further to this, it became clear to Stern that he used punishment as a way of controlling her, as he began to treat her like a caged animal.

A series of text messages that were exchanged between the pair were shared in court, which revealed Tate’s sickening use of abusive language towards Stern, writing:

You back talk too much whore, so I beat you

I will hit you today, but I love you.

Stern replied “Why the name calling?” and “Why the hitting :(“.

Tate only doubled-down on the abuse, responding:

Do you belong to me or not

In another, Tate wrote to her:

Because I want to beat the fuck out of you

He followed this with:

you will give me a child this year bitch.

Trump’s America: rolling out the red carpet to the violent misogynist

Soon Stern’s life became a living nightmare, as the Romanian authorities began to intensify their investigation into the Andrew Tate’s and their alleged sickening human trafficking ring.

Many of the women involved in this investigation claimed that the brothers had coerced lots of women into doing webcam pornography and generated around $600,000, which the Tate’s mainly used for themselves.

However, to this day, both brothers continue to deny the allegations levied against them.

Soon the investigation had tracked Brianna down, and the Romanian Organised Crime Unit identified her as a victim of the brothers. It told her that she would be banned from any form of contact with him unless she recorded a video that denied this.

In another red flag, Stern claimed that the video recording she then made had been directed by Tate.

A few months later, Trump had won the 2024 US presidential election. It was a victory that was celebrated by Tate, who could almost taste the freedom on his lips, as he was:

sure that he was going to be able to come back to the US in January.

Despite deporting thousands of migrants for alleged crimes, Tate was, in Trump’s America, a welcome guest, whom the red carpet was rolled out for.

As the administration essentially paved the way to Tate’s escape from exile in Romania, the brothers travelled by private jet to Miami on the 28 February, and were given a glamorous welcome as the press clamoured to get a photo of the Tate brothers stepping off their luxury jet.

After spending a few days in the comfort of Miami, Tate also went to hang out with another MAGA magnet, Kanye West, the Nazi sympathiser, to record an interview with him.

Tate’s sexual assault of Brianna Stern

Following the interview, Andrew Tate met Stern in Beverly Hills, where Stern was sadly in for the worst night of her life, as a consensual sexual encounter turned into a serious sexual assault. Court documents revealed that:

Tate began verbally degrading Stern as he routinely did. He said Trump was going to help him, and then he did but this time it was much worse, more aggressive and more violent. Tate began to choke Stern.

He also began to aggressively shout at her and state:

I beat you because I love you and your mine, why wouldn’t I be able to hit you?

Distressed and petrified, Stern began to cry and begged for him to stop, but he would not.

Tate continued to choke Stern harder and harder, making Stern nearly lose consciousness

In disturbing text messages after the violence, Tate also said to Stern:

I really love hitting you it’s very good for me

Followed by:

It’s relaxing don’t you think?

Stern believes he didn’t stop this sadistic, brutal assault because he got sick sexual pleasure out of degrading and assaulting her to the point where she felt worthless and was crying.

Following the attack, all Stern wanted to do was escape this hellish atmosphere, but like other victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault, Stern was completely and utterly terrified about what Tate might do to her.

So, Stern decided to stay the night, and leave the next morning as though nothing had occurred and finally escaped from the shackles of her cruel abuser.

When she was leaving the hotel, Stern alleged that Tate’s final words to her were:

Shut the f*** up bitch, you will never backtalk me, you are my property.

The sickening celebration of Andrew Tate in the MAGA ‘manosphere’

In the weeks after the attack happened, Stern bravely took to social media after reporting the incident to the police, to post a photograph of her battered and bruised face. It displays her red cheeks and mascara running down from her eyes.

Clearly in a distressed state, Stern also published medical records from a visit to New York hospital, where she claimed she was diagnosed with “post-concussion syndrome”.

Speaking about the incident, she said that at many points during the relationship she felt like:

silently leaving Andrew and say nothing, doing nothing because I was scared, and honestly It was so hard for me to accept that I was being abused.

However, she decided to go public with her experience of sexual assault and domestic abuse at the hands of the toxic Andrew Tate, to help other victims come forward to expose their abusers.

After filing her lawsuit, instead of being met with supportive messages, albeit a few, Tate’s manosphere of loving supporters gave Brianna a torrent of hurtful abuse.

As a result of this, Stern was left fearing for her safety once again, and was forced to hire a private bodyguard for the first few days. Since then, she has had to let the bodyguard go due to expense.

Speaking about the public’s attitude towards him and potential other victims of abuse she said:

Some people in my life are so scared of him that they just don’t want anything to do with me now, which is really upsetting. It’s sad to see that this is what our society has come to

VAWG normalised by the likes of Andrew Tate

In response to Andrew Tate’s fans, who still protest his innocence (as does he denying all allegations), Stern believes that his fans and other women are:

under his spell, just as I once was.

Now, our society is arguably a place where violence against women is normalised and accepted, and where men are allowed to have a supreme sense of superiority above women, which Stern describes as “scary”.

Overall, after mounting allegations against the brothers, it is evident that the ‘Tate Empire’ is one that is built on violence, extreme misogyny, and the monetisation of men’s insecurities. As shows like Adolescence expose the manosphere and incels, the consequences of letting this philosophy reign free are frankly terrifying.

It is therefore paramount that governments around the world begin to act upon this sickening virus that is spreading rapidly throughout our societies.

The warning signs are now in plain view; Tate is an immense danger to women and girls, and governments will be complicit if something much worse than this happens in the future.

Featured image via the Canary