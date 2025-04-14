A North East mother has passionately called on the government to scrap the controversial Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) two-child benefit cap, arguing that the policy has unfairly restricted her family’s resources and left her children struggling to keep pace with their peers.

This plea comes as new figures reveal that over 70,000 children in the North East are affected by the cap, with campaigners asserting that its removal could help lift many families out of poverty and inject more than £90 million into the region’s economy.

The two-child benefit: forcing mothers to buy food on ‘buy now, pay later’ credit

In a heartfelt letter addressed to chancellor Rachel Reeves, the Northumberland mother expressed the dire financial situation she faces. As Chronicle Live reported, she said due to the two-child benefit cap:

I have found myself relying on credit cards and ‘buy now pay later’ for essential items like bills and fresh food, fruit and vegetables to feed three growing children.

She further lamented that her children’s involvement in extracurricular activities—which contribute positively to education, social skills, and self-confidence—has been severely limited by financial constraints.

During the recent pandemic, the mother reported that her children lacked access to crucial educational resources such as laptops and tablets, severely hindering their learning opportunities.

She expressed concern for her son, who has additional needs, stating that he would greatly benefit from educational apps that are often inaccessible without certain devices that she cannot afford. “My son cannot keep up with his peers,” she concluded.

Hitting the North East hard

The End Child Poverty Coalition has pointed out that the two-child benefit cap affects a staggering 70,110 children in the region, with a significant number hailing from working households.

The cap disproportionately impacts areas like Newcastle Central and West, Gateshead Central and Whickham, and Newcastle East and Wallsend, placing further strains on families already struggling to make ends meet.

Beth Farhat, the chair of the North East Child Poverty Commission, shared her perspective on the pressing need for policy change:

There is a growing mountain of evidence that there is absolutely no route to ending child poverty, both here in the North East and across the country, without scrapping the two-child benefit cap in full.

Farhat believes that abolishing this policy could lead to an immediate reduction of poverty levels among tens of thousands of children, as well as provide a significant boost to the local economy through increased spending by families.

Echoing these sentiments, Steph Capewell, founder of the Sunderland baby bank Love, Amelia, remarked:

We see the deeply damaging impact of the two-child benefit cap every single day at Love, Amelia. This cruel policy leaves families—many of whom are in work—unable to provide essentials for their children, so they have to turn to charities like ours for vital support.

Labour should – but won’t – scrap the two-child limit

Capewell expressed that ending the cap would not only ease the financial burden on many families but also provide children with opportunities for growth and success that every child deserves.

Introduced during the Conservative government in 2017, the two-child benefit cap restricts families from receiving financial support for their third child and any subsequent children. May consider the policy little more than Eugenics.

Although Labour initially opposed this significant policy, in 2023, they confirmed their intent to maintain the two-child benefit cap – with DWP boss Liz Kendall even announcing the move behind the paywall of iNews.

The consequences of the two-child benefit cap are evident, with families in need facing mounting hardships as they grapple with everyday essentials.

The urgent calls for reform from campaigners, charities, and local leaders highlight the growing sentiment that such policies should be reassessed to ensure the well-being of children across the North East, many of whom find themselves at a disadvantage through no fault of their own.

Featured image via the Canary