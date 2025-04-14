Richard Burgon, the Labour MP for Leeds East, is at the forefront of a campaign that is stirring significant public interest and debate regarding proposed Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) cuts to disability support like Personal Independence Payment (PIP) and Universal Credit.

DWP PIP cuts – or a wealth tax…?

Burgon has initiated a petition titled ‘Tax Wealth – Don’t Cut Disability Support,’ which has already attracted over 40,000 signatures, indicating robust support from the public. You can sign the petition here.

The crux of the campaign relates to the government’s current proposals that aim to tighten eligibility for DWP PIP, which serves as the principal disability benefit across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Additionally, the plans include reducing the Universal Credit health element. These proposed changes have been met with widespread disgust from various quarters, particularly from those who assert that the most vulnerable members of society should not bear the financial brunt of a crisis that they did not instigate.

Speaking to Left Foot Forward, Burgon emphasised the need for the Labour Party to rethink its cuts to both DWP PIP and Universal Credit. He stated:

We shouldn’t cut a single penny in support for disabled people – we should tax the wealthiest instead.

The petition argues that implementing a modest 2% annual tax on assets exceeding £10 million could generate as much as £24 billion annually. This figure dwarfs the £5 billion the government claims it would save through the proposed cuts to disability benefits.

Overarching opposition

The campaign’s petition articulates a poignant argument that:

slashing disability benefits instead of taxing extreme wealth is a political choice—and it is the wrong choice.

Burgon, who has previously held a shadow ministerial role under Jeremy Corbyn, expresses a strong commitment to advocating for the rights of disabled individuals and preserving their vital support systems.

As discussions around welfare reform continue, a vote on these proposed DWP PIP and Universal Credit changes is anticipated as soon as next month.

In a related development, it has been reported by Labour List that at least 27 MPs have publicly committed to opposing the DWP PIP and Universal Credit cuts. However, these MPs may face pressure from Labour whips to conform and back down before the government introduces a bill that would revise the PIP points system and eliminate the health element from universal credit for new claims, scheduled for May.

The campaign against the cruel cuts to DWP PIP and Universal Credit has received a significant boost from the Fire Brigades Union, whose general secretary, Steve Wright, has become the first leader of a Labour-affiliated trade union to explicitly urge MPs to resist these proposed reforms.

Wright expressed his concerns in an interview with the BBC, stating:

The most vulnerable and poorest in society are being asked to pay for a crisis they didn’t cause. I don’t believe that is why people are involved in the Labour movement.

He further warned that such DWP PIP cuts could lead to the “normalisation of the cost of living crisis,” a trend he believes society should vehemently reject.

Don’t cut DWP PIP

The situation serves to highlight an ongoing struggle between government austerity measures and the rights of disabled individuals and those reliant on social support like DWP PIP. As pressure mounts on the government for a more equitable approach to funding, the voices of the advocates, claimants, and trade union leaders continue to grow louder, demanding fair treatment and highlighting a growing disparity in the accountability of wealth distribution in the UK.

With government proposals aimed at reforming crucial welfare support on a fast track, the coming weeks are poised to be decisive in shaping the future for many disabled and non-working people across the nation.

The collective stance of numerous MPs, trade unions, and advocacy groups underscores the importance of accessibility and support for society’s most vulnerable members in an era rife with financial uncertainty.

Featured image via the Canary