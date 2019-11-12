Corbyn hits the Tories with a knockout blow that says everything we need to know about his priorities

Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson
Ed Sykes


Labour has just unleashed some powerful pledges on its National Education Service. And in one knockout sentence, party leader Jeremy Corbyn said everything we need to know about the difference between Labour and Tory priorities.

Investment in ordinary people or investment in billionaires?

Corbyn first said that “by ensuring the ultra-rich pay their way, we can provide training to everyone who needs it”. And then, with a clear reference to Conservative Party plans to save wealthy citizens billions of pounds, he insisted:

Personally, I’d rather give a break to a worker who wants to learn than give a tax break to the billionaire who wants for nothing.

To clarify, he stressed “that’s the difference between Labour and the Conservatives”. He also revealed that “it makes me angry when I hear of schools closing on a Friday because they can’t pay their bills, while the government can afford multi-billion-pound tax giveaways to corporations and the very richest”.

‘We can’t afford not to invest in people’s education’

Labour’s education-secretary-in-waiting Angela Rayner, meanwhile, knows the power of lifelong education. Because it ‘changed her life’:

And in her speech about adult education on 12 November, she insisted:

The Conservatives say that we cannot afford these measures. They are wrong. We cannot afford not to do it. We cannot afford not to invest in the most valuable asset we have – the people of this country.

I know from my own life that knowledge is power and I wouldn’t be here without it.

For that reason, she promised:

as part of Labour’s National Education Service, we will deliver a new, fully-funded right to lifelong learning.

Labour shared some of its main pledges on Twitter:

Tory priorities vs Labour priorities

Boris Johnson’s Conservatives seem to think that the time is right to give money away to billionaires. And their time in power over the last decade has shown that the right to education for ordinary people is pretty low down on the Tory list of priorities.

Even the BBC has previously torn apart the Tories’ appalling record on education, for example:

The public broadcaster has also pointed out that Johnson’s tax cuts for the rich would cost “£9.6bn a year”:

In short, Tory priorities are quite clear. Starving schools across the country of much-needed funding is OK, but taxing the ultra-rich minority a bit more is utterly unacceptable.

On the other hand, Corbyn’s Labour will – as Rayner said – “invest in the most valuable asset we have – the people of this country”. This will empower the whole country to face the challenges of the future – and that’s precisely what we need right now.

Featured image via Wikimedia – Sophie J. BrownYouTube – BBC News

