Bernie Sanders speaks out as Bolivia’s coup reveals its fascist face

For almost 14 years, Bolivia’s government has been an example of how democratic socialism can be successful. And precisely for that reason, the US and its local allies have conspired to overthrow it. Fortunately, democratic socialists elsewhere are calling out the current coup – just as it’s revealing its fascist face.

US presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, for example, has openly called for a return to democracy in Bolivia:

Fellow progressive politicians have also spoken out:

What’s happening right now in Bolivia isn’t democracy, it’s a coup. The people of Bolivia deserve free, fair, and peaceful elections – not violent seizures of power. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 11, 2019

There's a word for the President of a country being pushed out by the military. It’s called a coup. We must unequivocally oppose political violence in Bolivia. Bolivians deserve free and fair elections. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 11, 2019

When Mexican Foreign Minister @m_ebrard labeled this coup “a step backwards for the entire region,” he was correct. We commend the Mexican government for its continued solidarity with the people of Bolivia 🇧🇴 #NoCoupInBolivia#ElMundoConEvohttps://t.co/ORLmmwVDQC — CODEPINK (@codepink) November 11, 2019

In the UK, meanwhile, Jeremy Corbyn led the way in condemning the coup.

The US and its corporate allies can’t allow successful left-wing governments to exist

Morales was the first member of Bolivia’s large Indigenous population to become president, and he remains deeply popular among many Bolivians. While no government is perfect, many people considered Morales’s administration to be perhaps the “most successful” left-of-centre government in Latin America – and perhaps even the world. As The Canary previously reported, his government lifted “millions of people out of poverty” and oversaw very impressive economic growth despite “deep economic crises and an economic slowdown elsewhere in Latin America”. For these reasons, Bolivians recently re-elected his government (though with a reduced majority).

Because Morales supports nationalisation and opposes the terror of US imperialism, he has been very unpopular in Washington. And as the coup took shape in Bolivia, intellectuals Noam Chomsky and Vijay Prashad pointed firmly to US involvement. Many other analysts said the same:

THREAD: If you haven't been following the situation in Bolivia here's a rundown. Briefly, the OAS, an emboldened opposition (which clearly is not the most popular party in the country), the media, and the Trump admin ousted a successful leftist leader. For the longer story: — Kevin Cashman (@kevinmcashman) November 11, 2019

Since 2006, Bolivia has been a beacon to the world of what can be achieved by democratic socialism that rejects imperial ideologies and institutions like the IMF/World Bank. Evo and movement behind him made Bolivia independent for 1st time in 500 years. That cannot be tolerated. https://t.co/nYaqvlnqbR — Matt Kennard (@DCKennard) November 12, 2019

US Foreign Policy:

•Funds violent overthrow of 16 Latin American Govts—devastating lives of millions. US Domestic Policy:

•How dare Latin American refugees come to USA—they should solve their own Govt problems back home! 🤔#BoliviaCoup https://t.co/lR5l3nZuNj — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) November 11, 2019

The fascist face of the coup

Mexico has now granted Morales political asylum. But in Bolivia, things are rapidly deteriorating.

The Grayzone has done an in-depth report on the fascist links of one of the coup’s key figures:

Bolivia coup leader Luis Fernando Camacho is a rich oligarch and far-right cadre who emerged from Nazi-saluting fascist movements. He has courted support from Colombia, Brazil, and the US-backed Venezuela coup regime By @MaxBlumenthal and @BenjaminNortonhttps://t.co/gFMyfjsi2p — The Grayzone (@GrayzoneProject) November 12, 2019

Here is another video posted by Bolivia's fascist opposition Santa Cruz Youth Union. Coup leader Luis Fernando Camacho @LuisFerCamachoV previously helped lead this sieg-heiling group. These are the people who overthrew elected President Evo Morales. https://t.co/gFMyfjsi2p pic.twitter.com/GvvMfL21UZ — The Grayzone (@GrayzoneProject) November 12, 2019

Numerous videos, meanwhile, revealed the anti-Indigenous racism among coup members and supporters:

Major Bolivian opposition figure Fernando Camacho puts a Bible on a Bolivian flag in Morales' residence. Before he leaves, he declares "Pachamama", an Andean indigenous goddess, "will never return to the Palace." He then says, "Bolivia belongs to Christ."https://t.co/jvw4RK8XFD — Séamus Malekafzali (@Seamus_Malek) November 11, 2019

The ugly face of Latin American right is on full show today in Bolivia as demonstrators burn the indigenous flag in celebration of a successful coup against the country's only indigenous President. https://t.co/bQdRlQr0xs — Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) November 11, 2019

The Bolivian constitution fully recognizes Indigenous peoples and establishes that the country is plurinational… The coup perpetrators fantasize to erase diversity just like this: pic.twitter.com/GS7zn05Sjl — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 12, 2019

Author Naomi Klein stressed how this behaviour shows the dark alliance between fascists and corporatists:

What is happening in Bolivia is terrifying and part of a much larger resurgence of the far right, with violence against indigenous people at its center. This is bigger than one politician: it's about overthrowing people power and clearing the path for unfettered extraction https://t.co/HqXREwe8Nw — Naomi Klein (@NaomiAKlein) November 11, 2019

There were also reports of authorities and right-wing mobs rounding up left-wingers:

Bolivian security forces and racist right-wing mobs are going door-to-door, rounding up and beating Indigenous people and leftists in impoverished neighbourhoods in La Paz as they try to literally smoke supporters of @evoespueblo out. #ThisIsACoup #ElGolpeDeEstadoEnBolivia pic.twitter.com/gK70neZ9pc — redfish (@redfishstream) November 12, 2019

Armed Bolivian far-right paramilitaries and police in Cochabamba patrolling the streets, hunting leftists and saying things like: "We are going to kill them!" This is what the right-wing coup in Bolivia looks like. #ElGolpeDeEstadoEnBolivia #ThisIsACoup pic.twitter.com/mAbFvpVq2G — redfish (@redfishstream) November 12, 2019

If we want to stop the US / fascist alliance, we must denounce this disgusting coup

As these worrying events unfolded, former US presidential candidate Jill Stein poignantly asked:

Which US-backed coup will be the model for Bolivia?

-Chile: Pinochet's reign of terror

-Guatemala: Ríos Montt's genocide of indigenous

-Honduras: Hernandez' violent narco-state

-Haiti: Brutal misery long after Aristide's ouster Denounce this Trump-backed right-wing takeover now! https://t.co/uXZsnbVFTu — Dr. Jill Stein🌻 (@DrJillStein) November 11, 2019

She also stressed:

Those who call themselves progressive must speak out NOW. The bloody history of US crushing democracy in Latin America has gone on far too long to feign ignorance! Stand up & condemn the coup in #Bolivia NOW – or be complicit. https://t.co/4XJXsEAOKh — Dr. Jill Stein🌻 (@DrJillStein) November 11, 2019

Indeed, anyone who believes in democracy, social justice, and human rights must stand up now in condemnation against Bolivia’s fascist coup.

It is not OK that, in the 21st century, rich and powerful elites in the US and elsewhere can still get rid of governments just because they dare to serve the interests of working people. And we must raise our voices as loud as we can if we want that to change.

