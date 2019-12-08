Here’s one of the most ‘disgraceful’ Tory moments of the election so far

Broxtowe Hustings
Brian Finlay


On 6 December, Tory candidate Darren Henry, standing in the Broxtowe constituency in Nottinghamshire, shocked his hustings audience. He posed a “disgraceful” solution for families relying on foodbanks. Owen Jones shared a video on Twitter of Henry’s ignorant claims:

 

Start your day with The Canary News Digest

Fresh and fearless; get excellent independent journalism from The Canary, delivered straight to your inbox every morning.




While listening to Henry’s contribution, this was Labour Party candidate Greg Marshall’s reaction:

We are all Greg Marshall.

The Tory solution to foodbanks

Henry told local voters:

When they go down to the foodbank, what they struggle with is maybe being able to manage their budget… A thing that can help them is how we can offer them some advice and support. When people are really, really down, and when people haven’t got the money, one of the things they can look to do is to get a payday loan or something like that.

But the audience members heckled Henry – labelling his comments “a disgrace”.

Other Tory politicians have also previously suggested foodbank usage is linked to bad budgeting. As reported by the Guardian in 2017, now foreign secretary Dominic Raab suggested foodbank users occasionally have a “cashflow problem”. But the Trussell Trust disagrees.

In fact, it links the increase of people relying on foodbanks directly to Conservative welfare policy. So instead of suggesting vulnerable people use high-interest payday loans to access food, the Tories should scrap the punitive Universal Credit programme. As data from 2016/17 shows, 30% of children were living in poverty – that’s 4.1 million children. But Labour will scrap the notorious Universal Credit.

Twitter reaction

Twitter users have rightly reacted with disgust to Henry’s comments.

One user said these comments show the Tories “contempt” for the vulnerable people and the working class:

Another said Henry’s comments invoked “discrimination of the worst kind”:

And another feels Marshall is an “MP-in-waiting”:

The Green Party candidate for Broxtowe Katharina Boettge reacted:

While two Twitter users discussed the reaction of both the Labour and Green candidates:

But Labour could win here…

In reaction to Henry’s comments, Labour Party chairman Ian Lavery said:

The Conservatives have no answers to the poverty they have caused in our communities….

There is a clear choice at this election: five more years of poverty, inequality and homelessness under the Tories, or a Labour government that will end food bank Britain and bring about real change.

In 2017, the Broxtowe seat was held by then Conservative MP Anna Soubry with a small majority. After leaving the Tories to join what became The Independent Group for Change, Soubry’s contesting the seat in the upcoming general election potentially splitting the Tory vote. With just 863 votes between the Tories and Labour in 2017 – this seat could be a Labour gain.

So let’s hope Labour wins Broxtowe on the 12 December. Keeping Henry’s ‘opinion’ out of Westminster is vital. And this will also help form a Labour government and rid the UK of Universal Credit along with the blatant ignorance of the Tories on poverty issues. We can do this.

Featured image via Owen Jones/Twitter

Get involved

  • Support the Trussell Trust to help vulnerable people in our communities.

Since you're here ...

We know you don't need a lecture. You wouldn't be here if you didn't care.
Now, more than ever, we need your help to challenge the rightwing press and hold power to account. Please help us survive and thrive.

The Canary Support

Related articles