The British public is mercilessly dragging Boris Johnson for hiding in a fridge

Good Morning Britain hosts and Boris Johnson in a Fridge
Kerry-anne Mendoza


Boris Johnson might have been hoping his “get Brexit done” campaign would remind voters of Churchill. But given Churchill faced down Hitler, we’re pretty sure he wouldn’t have hidden in a fridge rather than face down some journalists. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what Johnson has done the day before the vote. And the British public are unlikely to let him forget it.

The incident

Johnson was taking part in a campaign event, delivering milk in Yorkshire. The PM looked dishevelled and grim-faced as he yanked a crate into the van.

Johnson had promised Good Morning Britain an interview during the campaign. With one day to go and no sign of the PM, Good Morning Britain went to him. Instead of taking the opportunity for some free press, astonishing scenes took place. First, Johnson’s aide swore at the Good Morning Britain crew live on air. And then the PM apparently hid in a fridge to avoid facing them again.

If Johnson can’t handle a couple of questions for breakfast television, handling top-tier EU negotiations seems a bit of a stretch. And the British public seemed to agree.

The reaction

UK voters will put up with a lot from politicians. Corruption, personal indiscretions, and sadly, racism. But one thing they can be relied upon to judge mercilessly is cowardice.

Some attempted mock recreations of the scenes from Yorkshire.

Others pointed out what Johnson’s opponent was doing at the same time.

And others went for the jokes.

Some people were in no mood to laugh, because this idiot is actually the prime minister.

Make it stop

It’s coming down to the final hours of this campaign. Johnson has failed to pull off even a basic impersonation of a prime minister. Britain will decide tomorrow if Johnson’s life of privilege and patronage is showing. Can we rely on this pampered old Etonian who has the help intervene when things don’t go his way? The answer seems pretty clear. Britain needs someone better than that.

Featured image via YouTube – Guardian News / Twitter – Martin Stanley

  • Show Comments

