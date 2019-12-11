The British public is mercilessly dragging Boris Johnson for hiding in a fridge

Boris Johnson might have been hoping his “get Brexit done” campaign would remind voters of Churchill. But given Churchill faced down Hitler, we’re pretty sure he wouldn’t have hidden in a fridge rather than face down some journalists. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what Johnson has done the day before the vote. And the British public are unlikely to let him forget it.

The incident

Johnson was taking part in a campaign event, delivering milk in Yorkshire. The PM looked dishevelled and grim-faced as he yanked a crate into the van.

Johnson had promised Good Morning Britain an interview during the campaign. With one day to go and no sign of the PM, Good Morning Britain went to him. Instead of taking the opportunity for some free press, astonishing scenes took place. First, Johnson’s aide swore at the Good Morning Britain crew live on air. And then the PM apparently hid in a fridge to avoid facing them again.

Astonishing scenes. Boris Johnson's press secretary just told a @GMB reporter to “fuck off”. Then Johnson went and *hid in a fridge* to avoid being interviewed. #GE2019 pic.twitter.com/tvNk2X0wYb — Rachael Swindon (@Rachael_Swindon) December 11, 2019

If Johnson can’t handle a couple of questions for breakfast television, handling top-tier EU negotiations seems a bit of a stretch. And the British public seemed to agree.

The reaction

UK voters will put up with a lot from politicians. Corruption, personal indiscretions, and sadly, racism. But one thing they can be relied upon to judge mercilessly is cowardice.

Some attempted mock recreations of the scenes from Yorkshire.

You can come out now @BorisJohnson. The reporters have all gone. 😂#fridgegate pic.twitter.com/2dk3sPlwAl — Chelley Ryan 🖐️ #VoteLabour (@chelleryn99) December 11, 2019

Live footage of Boris Johnson as reporters try to talk with him#fridgegate pic.twitter.com/e2gcS09QdU — The Pileus (@thepileus) December 11, 2019

Recreating the scene from this morning when Boris Johnson hid in a fridge #fridgegate pic.twitter.com/Z1p4kDJC3S — Gladstone, Esq. (@TreasuryMog) December 11, 2019

Boris Johnson desperately pulling at his fridge door to avoid scrutiny from Piers Morgan on GMTV #fridgegate pic.twitter.com/XT6uZrn8sT — Martin Stanley (@MStanleyAuthor) December 11, 2019

Others pointed out what Johnson’s opponent was doing at the same time.

As Boris Johnson hid in a fridge, Jeremy Corbyn was out and about in Glasgow meeting voters this morning. #GE2019 #fridgegate pic.twitter.com/nyJaxg5wjC — Sarah #VoteLabour 🌹 (@ScouseGirlMedia) December 11, 2019

And others went for the jokes.

#FridgeGate Every leader Worldwide has just seen Boris Johnson hiding in a fridge!!!!

He's toast…oops wrong appliance! — Milena ZP♿🇮🇹🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@MilenaZP_) December 11, 2019

I tell you what would have been funny with the PM and his hiding in a fridge from scrutiny this morning, if his aide would have opened the fridge door and a cold Andrew Neil would have been there ready to ask the hapless PM some questions 😂😂 #VoteLabourDecember12th #fridgegate — Angela Rayner 🌈 (@AngelaRayner) December 11, 2019

In the news: Oven-ready chicken found in fridge. #fridgegate — Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) December 11, 2019

Some people were in no mood to laugh, because this idiot is actually the prime minister.

Earlier this morning, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom was hiding in a fridge to dodge being interviewed by Piers Morgan. We are about to elect Boris Johnson as the leader of our country and represent us on the world stage. Britain, are you sure about this?#fridgegate pic.twitter.com/Xx2ynS7dnR — James Melville (@JamesMelville) December 11, 2019

This is our prime minister ladies and gentleman. Hiding in a fridge, his aides swearing at reporters. How can this man remain PM when he continually refuses to face scrutiny. This man isn’t a leader, he is a coward #GE19 #GMB #Fridgegate #borisisacoward https://t.co/g1O8WGxb3W — Nathan (@Padster86) December 11, 2019

#fridgegate Kuenssberg and Peston; "the unseasonably warm weather caused our Dear Leader to temporarily seek a cooling environment so that the rigours of his campaign on behalf of ordinary dupes-sorry, workers-could relentlessly continue….#fridgegate #voteCorbyn — Daniel Rubinstein (@stylophobia) December 11, 2019

Make it stop

It’s coming down to the final hours of this campaign. Johnson has failed to pull off even a basic impersonation of a prime minister. Britain will decide tomorrow if Johnson’s life of privilege and patronage is showing. Can we rely on this pampered old Etonian who has the help intervene when things don’t go his way? The answer seems pretty clear. Britain needs someone better than that.

Featured image via YouTube – Guardian News / Twitter – Martin Stanley