The anti-Tory resistance has begun. No prize for guessing the city that’s leading the way.

Liverpool
Tom Coburg


Still feeling depressed about the general election result? Well get over it, because the resistance has already begun. And it’s no surprise which city is at the forefront of the rebellion: Liverpool.

Mass rave

On Saturday, a mass rave took place in the centre of the city, outside Primark on Church Street. It was billed as a ‘Fuck the Tories’ protest. And local youth turned out to express their contempt for Boris Johnson’s government:

 

Start your day with The Canary News Digest

Fresh and fearless; get excellent independent journalism from The Canary, delivered straight to your inbox every morning.




No-go for Tories

Liverpool people can’t stand Johnson after the Spectator, the journal he was editing, referred to the city as thriving on victimhood following Hillsborough and the murder of Ken Bigley in Iraq.

A recent study suggests a city seriously left behind, though, with Liverpool having the highest unemployment rate in the UK, at 19.8%.

Voting

This is how Liverpool voted at the 2019 general election:

According to one poll, meanwhile, if the vote across the UK had been confined to people aged between 18 and 24, the result would have been a wipeout in favour of Labour:

That was born out by other analysis. A Lord Ashcroft (Tory peer and financier) poll, for example, showed how Labour was far more supported by the young, whereas the Tories were heavily dependent on older voters:

It’s begun

Five years or more of the Johnson gang telling everyone what to do will be just too depressing. But it doesn’t need to be that way. Young people in particular can spread the resistance and fight back – through trade unions, mass gatherings, raves, and other means. And the people of Liverpool are proudly leading the way.

Featured image via Flickr – Phil Fiddyment

Since you're here ...

We know you don't need a lecture. You wouldn't be here if you didn't care.
Now, more than ever, we need your help to challenge the rightwing press and hold power to account. Please help us survive and thrive.

The Canary Support
  • Show Comments

    2. What a simpleton: if the vote had been confined to people aged over 24, the result would have been an even bigger wipeout in favour of the Tories! The author forgets that as people get older (and wiser!) they change their voting allegiance, gradually shifting away from Labour towards the Tories. According to YouGov, the age at which a voter is more likely to have voted Conservative than Labour – is now 39, down from 47 in 21017. And Labour’s 2019 share of the vote was down among all age groups, including young voters.
      So, the idea that Liverpool young people can change the political landscape is fanciful: they simply can’t. They are just doing what they have always done, but moving to the Tories earlier.
      And Labour’s terrible result had little to do with any influence of young voters: rather It was driven by the failure to hold onto the support of older voters. No doubt, this had much to do with the abuse from Militant Momentum towards anyone not bowing before the Corbyn messiah! As Angela Rayner is quoted “working class voters who were told to “f*ck off and join the Tories” did just that”!!!
      So, the “anti-Tory resistance has begun”: joke!!!

    Leave a Reply

    Join the conversation

    Please read our comment moderation policy here.

Related articles