People slam MSM bootlicking as Johnson changes coronavirus tactics

Boris Johnson outside number 10
Ed Sykes


People have criticised the mainstream media in recent days for largely failing to hold Boris Johnson to account over his controversial response to the coronavirus crisis. And with his government now changing tactics following widespread scientific criticism, this media fail is all the more apparent.

Ordinary people were right. Media hacks were wrong.

There’ve been many calls recently for politicians and activists not to ‘politicise‘ the government’s approach to dealing with the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

Start your day with The Canary News Digest

Fresh and fearless; get excellent independent journalism from The Canary, delivered straight to your inbox every morning.




That didn’t stop critics from holding the government to account, though, even while establishment UK journalists failed to do so:

But following a “change in pace and policy” from the government, many felt that they’d been right to challenge its very dodgy response. And while some tried to defend the mainstream media, others slammed its dangerously timid approach:

Meanwhile, some journalists did hold the government to account:

Opposition politicians doing their jobs

With one poll showing that only 36% of people trusted the government’s approach, its official opposition had a responsibility to hold it to account. And it did. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, for example, openly criticised the government’s response while calling for further action to support people affected by coronavirus:

He also wrote to party members asking them to ‘support vulnerable people in their communities’. And many thought it was highly appropriate for him to criticise Johnson’s approach:

Labour politicians also called for coronavirus tests and proper protection for NHS staff, while highlighting the impact of severe underfunding of the NHS by successive Tory governments. And amid numerous concerns that Johnson’s government might try to exploit the coronavirus crisis to further elite interests, they criticised government plans to spend millions of pounds renting private-sector hospital beds (where other countries took steps to nationalise such resources in the public interest):

They also called for transparency to see why the government was “taking such a different path” to other countries. And they asked Johnson to “show some international leadership” while undertaking “a big intervention” at home to protect ordinary people:

‘Life is political’

Holding the government to account and advocating for better approaches is the right thing to do. People’s lives are literally at stake – so there’s no excuse for not debating what to do. It’s not about scoring cheap political points, though. It’s about challenging the behaviour of unscrupulous actors while trying to ensure everyone’s wellbeing as much as possible. This is a battle that’s already raging – and it’s highly political:

Billionaires have dominated the UK’s media environment for too long. They’ve consistently fought to stop progress for ordinary people and protect the interests of the rich and powerful. And now, in the middle of a major crisis, they’d love for us to just shut up and give their government allies a green light to prioritise elite interests while putting ordinary people’s lives at risk. Fortunately, we don’t have to listen to them or do what they say. Together, we have power – and when we all fight for what’s right, no government can ignore us.

Featured image via YouTube

Since you're here ...

We know you don't need a lecture. You wouldn't be here if you didn't care.
Now, more than ever, we need your help to challenge the rightwing press and hold power to account. Please help us survive and thrive.

The Canary Support

Related articles