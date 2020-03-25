40-year-old coronavirus patient sends warning to the world from his intensive care bed

A coronavirus (Covid-19) patient has sent a powerful warning to the world from his intensive care bed in the north of Ireland. Struggling to speak while on oxygen support, he pleads with people around the world to self-isolate and social-distance, saying:

This coronavirus is deadly, and it’s dangerous. Coronavirus wants to kill you. It wants to take all the life out of your lungs.

He also stressed:

Don’t think this won’t touch you. Don’t think for a moment that this is just a cough and a cold you will get.

He added in a second video:

If you get coronavirus, and you have to go into the ICU, that means you’re gonna struggle to breathe. You could go onto a ventilator. So please, please listen to all the advice of the government.

Mark’s story

I have Coronavirus I have spent the last week fighting for my life in ICU. I wanted to share personal video about how deadly and dangerous this is. Can you help me retweeting this out. We must protect our amazing NHS staff. #coronavirus #Covid19 1/2 pic.twitter.com/UKFYsPEkh7 — Mark McClurg (@Mark_McClurg) March 25, 2020

I have Coronavirus I have spent the last week fighting for my life in ICU. I wanted to share personal video about how deadly and dangerous this is. Can you help me retweeting this out. We must protect our amazing NHS staff. #coronavirus #Covid19 2/2 pic.twitter.com/ScAb4b4vXw — Mark McClurg (@Mark_McClurg) March 25, 2020

According to the video, Mark McClurg is a 40-year-old pastor from the north of Ireland. He’s been fighting coronavirus for the past week, under the care of NHS staff at the Ulster Hospital near Belfast. Thankfully, with the support of the care staff and his wife Claire, Mark is in recovery. But he wants other, otherwise healthy, adults to be aware that coronavirus can and will strike if they fail to observe the rules of social distancing and self-isolation.

He also has a powerful message of gratitude to the NHS staff who saved his life:

I want to thank the ICU staff at the Ulster. Night and day, 24/7, saving my life. All the doctors and nurses, I don’t know what else to say, but I love you.

Mark’s message inspired many to share it, and send their own messages.

A time to care

According to the Johns Hopkins coronavirus map, there are currently over 440,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide. There have also been just under 20,000 deaths. But the numbers continue to grow exponentially. The very least we can do is our level best to comply with public safety measures. But governments around the world have an equally important role to play. People will justifiably risk anything to make sure their children are fed and have a roof over their heads. It’s on governments to set aside ideology and pass whatever support packages are necessary to allow people to follow the rules without risking their health and safety in other ways.

Featured image via Twitter