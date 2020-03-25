Schoolboy, 12, creates animation to make those stuck indoors smile

A 12-year-old boy has created a stop-motion animation to make those stuck indoors self-isolating smile. He created the minute-long video – The Sweet Thief – as part of his IT homework. It features a sneaky pink hamster who keeps stealing sweets from a monkey.

Aaron Rich, from York, is now hoping to create more movies, with the proceeds going to his local hospital.

His dad Ben shared the clip on Twitter, and it got more than 638,000 views in less than 24 hours:

My son's IT homework was to create a video to cheer up someone stuck at home. Ok, I'm biased but I think this is a work of genius. pic.twitter.com/ku3NCYuzAI — Ben Rich (@BenRich66) March 24, 2020

Ben told the PA news agency that Aaron “did it completely on his own in about an hour and a half”.