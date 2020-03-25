A US high-school student has set up an authoritative resource on the global spread of coronavirus

A high-school student in the US has developed an authoritative website tracking the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19). The website draws from government sources and international organisations around the world to track the spread of the virus.

The site also gives up-to-the-minute figures on the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, the number of deaths globally, and how many people have recovered. These figures are then broken down country by country.

The website has already been visited by tens of millions of people globally.

Almost half a million cases around the world

Latest figures show that there are at least 438,667 confirmed cases of coronavirus globally, with at least 8,077 cases in the UK.

At the time of writing, there had been 422 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in the UK and 846 in the US, compared to 7,503 in Italy, 3,486 in Spain, 3,281 in China, and 2,077 in Iran.

A grassroots resource to inform people globally

Avi Schiffmann, the creator of nCoV2019.live, is a 17-year-old high school student from Seattle, whose school has recently been closed due to social distancing measures.

Schiffman posts daily updates on his Twitter feed, which has over 27,000 followers.

