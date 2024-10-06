On 13 July, 2024, Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to assassinate former president Donald Trump. On 5 October, Trump returned to the scene of the failed assassination only for Elon Musk do something much worse at a Trump rally.

This time, Musk brutally murdered the scant swagger Trump had left:

photos of Elon Musk at the Trump rally in Butler 😳 zoom in if you dare (Jim Watson/Getty) pic.twitter.com/IkrRmexAYu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 6, 2024

Musk at the Trump rally: try Hard

We’ve now gone several days without someone trying to assassinate Don; accordingly, this image of Musk at the Trump rally is proving something of an event:

My phone rarely blows up. When the Trump indictments came down, when the immunity brief dropped, when Joe Biden won in 2020 – but my phone BLEW UP with people laughing about this photo of these idiots. pic.twitter.com/EMQ594OBQ7 — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) October 6, 2024

PHOTO: Donald Trump and Elon Musk proving that two half-wits don't make a wit. pic.twitter.com/zSVYqvOkTP — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) October 6, 2024

elon musk is now on stage and he jumped like a fucking idiot twice — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) October 5, 2024

Some felt like the picture needed something adding to it, as if it wasn’t ridiculous enough to start with:

The video of it made it even clearer that Musk was bounding about like a giant toddler:

The uncoolest man on the planet. Mars won't even take this guy. I think Trump just renamed him Elania. https://t.co/b1BKmn7A3a — Paul Metsa (@PaulMetsa) October 6, 2024

People also had points to make besides how stupid these dopes look:

"For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral" – Elon Musk 2022 pic.twitter.com/3zuksRZiDZ — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) October 6, 2024

What we know is that these two men have 17 children with 6 different women but it’s women’s bodies that need to be controlled! pic.twitter.com/1oadrzY55i — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) October 6, 2024

What’s in it for Musk Trump rally appearance?

As reported by Sky News, Trump vowed that the US would “reach Mars” by the end of his second term. So there’s two things to note on that:

There is no way we will be send a manned mission to Mars within the next four years – let alone reach the red planet. Musk owns a rocket ship company, and while he also knows there’s no chance we’ll get to Mars in that time, he will very happily claim otherwise to take taxpayers’ money.

Musk actually has a long and storied history when it comes to making promises he can’t keep – so much so that there’s a website called ‘elonmusk.today’ that tracks them all. Here are some examples as of 6 October:

3,301 days since Elon Musk said Teslas would have 1,000 kilometer (621 mile) range within a year or two. (9/23/2015)

2,676 days since Elon Musk said all Superchargers were being converted to solar. (6/9/2017)

2,564 days since Elon Musk said SpaceX rockets could soon take passengers from New York to London in 29 minutes. (9/29/2017)

2,457 days since Elon Musk promised most operations in a Tesla would soon be controlled via voice command. (1/14/2018)

2,275 days since Elon Musk said he would rescue children stuck in a cave with a custom built mini-sub. (7/15/2018)

1,994 days since Elon Musk said there will be a million fully autonomous Tesla robotaxis in a year. (4/22/2019)

1,662 days since Elon Musk predicted that Coronoavirus would vanish soon in the US to justify keeping Tesla’s factories open. (3/19/2020)

1,263 days since Elon Musk explained bitcoin helps solve climate change by burning coal. (4/22/2021)

870 days since Elon Musk announced he was building a new litigation department at Tesla for the purpose of suing people after he was accused of offering a horse in exchange for sexual services. (5/20/2022)

679 days since Elon Musk predicted that under his leadership Twitter could reach a billion monthly users. (11/27/2022)

Musk also has a long and storied history when it comes to greedily hoovering up taxpayers’ money – money which could be spent directly on the products he (sometimes) provides without enriching Musk in the process. As Quartz reported on SpaceX:

SpaceX is, after all, primarily a government contractor, racking up $15.3 billion in awarded contracts since 2003, according to US government records. Its most important businesses are launching astronauts and scientific missions for NASA, and flying satellites for the US military. Musk may quibble that payments for goods and services aren’t government subsidies but he owes the existence of the company to NASA. If the US space agency hadn’t backed the rocket-maker with a critical contract in 2008, the company likely would have failed. Moreover, SpaceX’s business model has been working with NASA to develop space vehicles like the Falcon 9 and Dragon that it can then offer to private customers. These public-private partnerships have saved money for the government while helping to create a surge in private space activity; they aren’t the result of an entrepreneur acting alone. Meanwhile, SpaceX sought and is still seeking $885 million in government funding to support broadband access in rural communities.

Regarding Tesla, it noted:

Tesla, on the other hand, has actually benefitted from a number of outright subsidies created by the US government to encourage the development of electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions. Notably, the auto company received a $465 million preferential loan from the US Department of Energy in 2010, which it paid off in 2013. Through 2020, the company benefited significantly from tax credits given to consumers who buy electric cars, which have reduced the cost of Tesla vehicles by $4,000 to $7,500. One attempt to track all these subsidies, including state and local incentives to support manufacturing facilities, estimates the total benefits at nearly $3 billion.

Others pointed out that a ‘desperate’ Musk is no doubt eyeing up the further tax cuts Trump will deliver – cuts which Rolling Stone described as “a bonanza for Big Oil, big corporations, and the ultra-wealthy”:

'Dark MAGA': The utter desperation in Elon Musk's voice is palpable. He knows the likelihood of getting millions of dollars in tax cuts is diminishing. Anybody who thinks the greed-driven billionaire is not all in on a Trump dictatorship — listen to this. pic.twitter.com/vM9kNNVIrj — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) October 5, 2024

One giant lump for man…

As everyone knows by this point, Musk is a gormless pan handler with all the charisma of a colonoscopy.

Of course he’d jump up and down like an alien trying to imitate human behaviour. There’s an outside chance this man actually came from Mars, and that his career to date is all an attempt to get back home.

But maybe he’s actually a cool guy on his home planet. If that’s the case, we really should set up a base there, if only to act as a dumping ground for all the people like him.

Featured image via FOX 4