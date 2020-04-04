Keir Starmer’s victory speech just finished the Labour Party

Keir Starmer
Steve Topple


Keir Starmer has won the Labour leadership election. No surprise in the result, as he was the favourite all along. But what’s worrying is there are no surprises in his victory speech either. Because Starmer just gave the worst response imaginable.

Starmer in, Corbyn out

Starmer was elected with 56% of the vote. Angela Rayner was also elected as deputy leader. The outgoing leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted his congratulations:

The Tories seem happy, so far, with Starmer’s victory. Their party chairman Amanda Milling urged him to:

put aside the divisiveness and infighting that has plagued the top of the Labour Party for the past five years

Sorry, what…?

But it was the new leader’s victory speech that was most telling. Aside from the usual niceties, Starmer said:

That’s why in the national interest the Labour Party will play its full part. Under my leadership we will engage constructively with the government.

So Starmer’s making out like Corbyn somehow didn’t “engage constructively with the government”. Even though he repeatedly wrote to it with suggestions, asked all the right questions at Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs), and constantly stood up for the public.

Clearly all that might have been a bit too edgy for Starmer. He continued by saying Labour wouldn’t do:

opposition for opposition’s sake.

And that the party under him would make sure it was:

Not scoring party political points, or making impossible demands, but with the courage to support where that’s the right thing to do.

It’s perhaps this which sticks in the throat the most. Because the Tories’ response to coronavirus has been all about politics.

Omnishambles

There are numerous examples of why coronavirus is political. As The Canary‘s Emily Apple recently wrote, the government’s response has been a shambles:

First, Johnson downplayed the virus; then there was herd immunity; now, there’s lockdown. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has long been clear that testing is key. …

But NHS staff are still struggling to get tested with only around 2,000 able to access tests up to 1 April. The government has lied time and again. Johnson promised 10,000 tests a day, then stated he was aiming for 25,000. But these tests aren’t materialising. And many people blame the lost months when the government either failed to take action or was promoting herd immunity. One in four NHS staff, meanwhile, are off work and self-isolating. And frontline staff are dying.

As Apple also pointed out, Johnson’s even losing the support of the mainstream press too. And with rumours published (yet denied by Downing Street) that Johnson’s senior aide Dominic Cummings essentially said ‘let old people die’ to save the economy, you have to question what the government’s priorities are.

Tory eugenics?

Some believe Tory policy is killing people:

Others, meanwhile, feel that despite coronavirus this is typical Tory behaviour anyway:

Meanwhile, certain groups of sick and disabled people have been getting forms asking them to agree to “Do Not Resuscitate” notices if they catch coronavirus:

So, as tax expert Richard Murphy pointed out, it’s hard not to think that the Tories are deliberately carrying out eugenics – where people deemed lesser than others are intentionally got rid of or stopped from having children:

Starmer: game over already

For Starmer to say he won’t score political points is ignoring the reality of a situation that is utterly political. But it perhaps sets out his centrist stall well. So, instead of Corbyn’s consistently robust challenging of the government, and groundbreaking, radical approach to policy, will the Labour Party become just another vehicle for hand-wringing centrism?

Gayle Letherby perhaps summed this sorry mess up best:

Starmer has a lot to prove. But his first speech as leader shows he probably isn’t going to deliver.

Featured image via BBC News – YouTube

      1. Yep it sure looks that way , perhaps we can now give them a taste of the shit we have had from fucking centrists over the last 5 yrs ,,, fuckem all .
        How I wish we had had the the balls to split the party when TWATSON was making so much destruction a routine event .
        Chris Williamson was bang on right and I hope over the coming years a new Left Wing party will emerge to destroy the Centrists Labour MPs in their own constituencies.
        Corbyn gave a glimmer of hope to the many and we loved it , having tasted that , we’r e not giving it up easily for another Blairite clone git like Starmer , all the charisma of a tofu bar .

