Left-wing MPs put Starmer’s weak response to the Cummings scandal to shame

Keir Starmer and Dominic Cummings
Ed Sykes


The scandal over Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings allegedly breaking coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdown rules has sparked widespread anger. Over 50% of people now reportedly think he should step down. But that’s something Labour leader Keir Starmer seems unhappy to demand.

The comments of left-wing Labour MPs, meanwhile, have shown a much better understanding of what people around the country want right now.

‘Breaking the law’

Back in April, the official 10 Downing Street Twitter account said:

 

Cummings, however, now stands accused of ‘breaking the rules‘. And so far, Boris Johnson and other key government figures have rallied to defend him. Cummings has denied wrongdoing and denied breaking the rules a second time. But even some Conservative backbenchers think it’s time for him to go; as do some 41% of Tory voters.

The official opposition stance, though, has seemingly been to demand an ‘explanation‘ rather than a resignation or dismissal. And key members of Starmer’s shadow cabinet have duly avoided openly calling for Cummings to go. In fact, at least one shadow cabinet member actually criticised a protest outside Cummings’s house that highlighted why him flouting the rules was so unacceptable.

Labour’s official posture comes despite around 66% of Labour voters reportedly thinking Cummings should step down. And as one commentator put it, he “is 100% safe” until this position changes; because “no PM will sack his own advisor as long the opposition refuse to call for him to go”.

Labour left-wingers step in to lead

Left-wing Labour MPs, on the other hand, showed real leadership over the Cummings scandal:

As the Network for Police Monitoring noted, the government’s ‘one rule for Cummings, another for everyone else’ message has clear repercussions:

And as the Secret Barrister highlighted, Johnson’s defence of Cummings has implications for anyone charged with breaking coronavirus rules:

Socialist Campaign Group secretary Richard Burgon, meanwhile, was particularly vocal, insisting:

Demand better

The UK has suffered potentially 60,000+ excess deaths linked to coronavirus. And the government’s approach to the crisis has received significant criticism. The Cummings scandal, meanwhile, has made government messaging even more confusing than it already was.

As Labour left-winger Claudia Webbe stressed:

Government support for Cummings has seriously damaged public trust in its message. And amid a crisis that has already devastated so many lives, further confusion is utterly unacceptable. We all deserve so much better – and we need to start demanding it.

    1. I’m surprised Angela Rayner has said nowt. I believe she self-isolated in her OWN bedroom whilst her family stayed downstairs.
      As for MiLord Flipperty-Flop. He’s still figuring out how to say he broke the rules/he didn’t break the rules in the same sentence.
      Part-time PM and part-time Oppo.

