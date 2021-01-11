It’s not just British Gas. ‘Fire and rehire’ is increasingly used to destroy workers’ rights.

British Gas engineers are striking for the fifth day, fully withdrawing their labour, after being provoked into industrial action over pay and conditions. The whole British Gas workforce has been threatened with being fired on mass, and then rehired on a much worse contract, if they don’t agree to new terms in their employment. 10,000 workers are on strike, and have been creatively forming safe, socially distanced picket lines using their work vans:

 

Another striking worker explained why the strike is so important:

Public support

There’s been massive public support for the British Gas workers as they take action against corporate bullying. People have used social media to show solidarity, while others have threatened to change their energy provider:

 

An increasingly common tactic

The tactic of ‘fire and rehire’ is becoming a common tactic for corporate thugs in their quest to get away with imposing worse pay and conditions on workers. The Scottish Socialist Party argues:

Fire and rehire, already used by British Airways bosses, is increasingly becoming the weapon of choice for big business bosses who are hellbent on making the working class pay a terrible price for the Coronavirus crisis, which in itself exacerbated the systemic crisis of a capitalist system rooted in maximisation of profit through minimisation of wages, conditions and public services.

British Airways has had a long-running dispute with unions over ‘fire and rehire’ policies, with employees launching a series of strikes.

Meanwhile, workers across the country have argued that the tactic has also been used on them:

Show solidarity with the workers

GMB Union is asking members of the public to add their signature of solidarity with the workers, while at the same time calling on Chris O’Shea, chief executive of Centrica, which owns British Gas to call off his fire and rehire threats.

And as the strike enters its fifth and final day, a Twitterstorm is planned to ‘set Twitter alight’:

Together we must support the British Gas strikers, while also making bigger demands that policies of ‘fire and refire’ are made illegal for good.

