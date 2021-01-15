NHS staff just told Boris Johnson to “go”

The NHS staff demo outside Downing Street
Steve Topple


A group of NHS staff just gave a direct message to Boris Johnson: it’s time for him to “go”.

NHS workers ‘demand accountability’

On Thursday 14 January, a group of NHS workers held a demo outside Downing Street. They did it to coincide with the once again weekly ‘Clap for Carers’ nationwide vigil – at 8pm. The group, NHS Workers Say No, organised the demo. It said that:

The NHS workers are demanding accountability from this government and a funding boost for the NHS to help them cope with the worsening pandemic and repair the damage this government’s lack of leadership has caused to morale and staffing.

The group also noted that:

With thousands of people now dying daily and a vacancy rate of 15% across London the frontline workers are demanding that action is taken to protect our staff and our loved ones.

Indeed, the situation in London alone makes for difficult reading.

A worsening situation

Earlier in the month, mayor Sadiq Khan declared a major incident in the capital. More than 10,000 people have now died from coronavirus in London. The NHS has asked the military to help in some of the capital’s hospitals. And some hotels are even taking in recovering coronavirus patients as some hospitals have run out of room.

So, NHS staff took their concerns direct to Johnson’s door:

LADBible reported that ICU nurse Ameera Sheikh said the pandemic had:

been very difficult, very challenging.

We’re stressed out and very anxious, there’s a lot of PTSD amongst staff, staff are going off sick… leaving nurses very short, which increases the risk of patients deteriorating and ultimately patients dying.

Down the rabbit hole

Sheikh also said:

This is the Government’s fault, they need to take responsibility, they need to provide us with better pay and better working conditions.

It’s 8pm, it’s Thursday, it’s Clap for Carers, whilst we appreciate the claps that the public are doing and some of them are staying at home, we do not appreciate our Government clapping for us because essentially they are the reason why we are in this position.

But some of the responses to the protest on Twitter also show the chaos the Tories have created in society more broadly. Because despite the desperate situation the NHS, its staff and patients are in, people are still openly questioning the authenticity of the crisis – even hurling insults about nurses like Sheikh.

At a time when the NHS and its staff are already under incredible strain – the last thing they need is Johnson. But moreover, they also don’t need a hostile public parroting conspiracy theories and blaming the very people charged with caring for them.

We were already down the rabbit hole. Now, some people’s attitude towards the NHS has taken us into a full-blown Mad Hatter’s tea party.

Featured image via NHS Workers Say No

    1. I wonder when the useless Tory M.P. of Burnley + Pendle M.P.s are going to OPEN-FULLY-our Pendle area Burnley H that is wasting away and could take in ill Virus patents they is plenty of BED room areas now its been trashed by Tory Govt -FULLY –Before all you Tory voters rant on this post –Yes Labour started the trashing but stop –Then Tory party got in power and carried on with the trashing O.K. –Tory Govt is in FULL power now of our treasury money pot funding plus trashing of local area serves Not Labour party any more.–So Boris Andrew Stephenson when are you going to get off your useless ASSES and reopen our local Burnley H now needed very badly in this area for Virus patens..–FINALLY– Boris + Andrew Stephenson when are we public going to get new staff for our N.H.S Hospital serves you said we would have but not delivered yet–Could it be your Struddling to get new staff because of unjust parking fees –(put on all N.H.S. staff now) –By your rich land private sector people that own the land in Hospital areas and Tory Govt doing nothing to stop them are they funding Tory party I ask myself voters-on top of the parking mess we have the problem of SHIT wages you pay the hard working N.H.S. staff Boris.

