David Cameron and think tank target Muslim activists – again

The think tank Policy Exchange has released a report – ‘Delegitimising Counter-Terrorism’ – which makes the case that:

the groups opposing Prevent have tended to criticise pretty much any counter-terrorism policy.

Generally, that is how opposition to policy works.

Noted Islamophobe David Cameron praised the report:

Muhammad Rabbani, Managing Director of CAGE, said:

It is very telling that in its attempt to defend PREVENT, Policy Exchange has completely ignored the vast body of critique from beyond the Muslim community. This underlines their open Islamophobic agenda.

It’s indicative of Islamophobia in the UK when Former PM’s give their name to such open hostility to Muslim civil society.

Activists targeted

A number of activists, many of whom were mentioned in the report, took to social media.

Research director of CAGE Dr. Asim Qureshi referenced the front page of The Times:

The editor of British Muslim news site 5Pillars Roshan Salih, meanwhile, collated a tongue-in-cheek league table for the activists mentioned in the report:

The Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Britain, Zara Mohammed, also noted her inclusion:

Dr. Maria Norris pointed out that Cameron and Policy Exchange’s perspectives are wholly Islamophobic:

Moreover, MP Zarah Sultana also pointed out the racist double standards:

Dissent

Both the report and Cameron’s comments are characteristic of a racist and Islamophobic society which continually punishes any dissent. As Rabbani also said:

Civil society organisations defending their communities are no stranger to state sponsored defamation. Hence, to suggest critiquing prevent equates to enabling terrorism is not only desperate, but also libellous. The former Prime Minister and Policy Exchange seem wholly unable to respect the long standing democratic tradition of dissent and holding those in power to account.

The desperation of the racism on display is reflective of the strength of activists and campaigners who have made it their mission to call out Islamophobia wherever they see it. That’s a motivation we would all do well to adopt.

Featured image via Wikimedia Commons/Fibonacci Blue – resized to 770×403, via Creative Commons 2.0

