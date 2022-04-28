David Cameron and think tank target Muslim activists – again
The think tank Policy Exchange has released a report – ‘Delegitimising Counter-Terrorism’ – which makes the case that:
the groups opposing Prevent have tended to criticise pretty much any counter-terrorism policy.
Generally, that is how opposition to policy works.
Noted Islamophobe David Cameron praised the report:
In their important report published today, @Policy_Exchange has lifted the lid on how a vocal minority is attempting to undermine efforts to prevent such radicalisation. We can't let the Prevent strategy be defeated by extremists. My article in @TheTimes: https://t.co/UldQcLaRuz
— David Cameron (@David_Cameron) April 26, 2022
Read on...Support us and go ad-free
Muhammad Rabbani, Managing Director of CAGE, said:
It is very telling that in its attempt to defend PREVENT, Policy Exchange has completely ignored the vast body of critique from beyond the Muslim community. This underlines their open Islamophobic agenda.
It’s indicative of Islamophobia in the UK when Former PM’s give their name to such open hostility to Muslim civil society.
Activists targeted
A number of activists, many of whom were mentioned in the report, took to social media.
Research director of CAGE Dr. Asim Qureshi referenced the front page of The Times:
Alhumdulillah
To be honoured by Allah on an odd night in Ramadan by being attacked for our work for justice in a national paper. Maybe our own deeds will amount to little, but maybe their slander will expiate all our sins iA
Support the work of @UK_CAGE: https://t.co/t9Ka0dKzhz pic.twitter.com/uNGymws0NE
— Dr Asim Qureshi (@AsimCP) April 25, 2022
The editor of British Muslim news site 5Pillars Roshan Salih, meanwhile, collated a tongue-in-cheek league table for the activists mentioned in the report:
I came fourth on this list. Dr Layla from @PREVENTwatchUK, @AsimCP and @azadaliCCM I'll get you next time. pic.twitter.com/CC8lizU8Mq
— Roshan M Salih (@RmSalih) April 26, 2022
The Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Britain, Zara Mohammed, also noted her inclusion:
It seems like the Policy Exchange has featured me in their latest report, a fitting example of how Muslim Women in leadership continue to be trivialised @MuslimCouncil pic.twitter.com/lMnkzko1C7
— Zara Mohammed (@ZaraM01) April 26, 2022
Dr. Maria Norris pointed out that Cameron and Policy Exchange’s perspectives are wholly Islamophobic:
So much about this is reactionary and deeply Islamophobic.
1 – Why is David Cameron and Policy Exchange only targeting Muslim critics of Prevent?
I'm not Muslim and I've criticised Prevent for decades. In fact, I have a PhD on it.
— Dr Maria W. Norris she/her (@MariaWNorris) April 26, 2022
Moreover, MP Zarah Sultana also pointed out the racist double standards:
David Cameron (a vocal supporter of the Islamophobic mayoral campaign against Sadiq Khan) today has an article exclusively targeting Muslim critics of Prevent, ignoring criticism from the UN, Amnesty International, Liberty and others.
I wonder why he just picks on Muslims? 🤔
— Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) April 26, 2022
Dissent
Both the report and Cameron’s comments are characteristic of a racist and Islamophobic society which continually punishes any dissent. As Rabbani also said:
Civil society organisations defending their communities are no stranger to state sponsored defamation. Hence, to suggest critiquing prevent equates to enabling terrorism is not only desperate, but also libellous. The former Prime Minister and Policy Exchange seem wholly unable to respect the long standing democratic tradition of dissent and holding those in power to account.
The desperation of the racism on display is reflective of the strength of activists and campaigners who have made it their mission to call out Islamophobia wherever they see it. That’s a motivation we would all do well to adopt.
Featured image via Wikimedia Commons/Fibonacci Blue – resized to 770×403, via Creative Commons 2.0
We need your help to keep speaking the truth
Every story that you have come to us with; each injustice you have asked us to investigate; every campaign we have fought; each of your unheard voices we amplified; we do this for you. We are making a difference on your behalf.
Our fight is your fight. You’ve supported our collective struggle every time you gave us a like; and every time you shared our work across social media. Now we need you to support us with a monthly donation.
We have published nearly 2,000 articles and over 50 films in 2021. And we want to do this and more in 2022 but we don’t have enough money to go on at this pace. So, if you value our work and want us to continue then please join us and be part of The Canary family.
In return, you get:
* Advert free reading experience
* Quarterly group video call with the Editor-in-Chief
* Behind the scenes monthly e-newsletter
* 20% discount in our shop
Almost all of our spending goes to the people who make The Canary’s content. So your contribution directly supports our writers and enables us to continue to do what we do: speaking truth, powered by you. We have weathered many attempts to shut us down and silence our vital opposition to an increasingly fascist government and right-wing mainstream media.
With your help we can continue:
* Holding political and state power to account
* Advocating for the people the system marginalises
* Being a media outlet that upholds the highest standards
* Campaigning on the issues others won’t
* Putting your lives central to everything we do
We are a drop of truth in an ocean of deceit. But we can’t do this without your support. So please, can you help us continue the fight?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.