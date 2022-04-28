David Cameron and think tank target Muslim activists – again

The think tank Policy Exchange has released a report – ‘Delegitimising Counter-Terrorism’ – which makes the case that:

the groups opposing Prevent have tended to criticise pretty much any counter-terrorism policy.

Generally, that is how opposition to policy works.

Noted Islamophobe David Cameron praised the report:

Muhammad Rabbani, Managing Director of CAGE, said:

It is very telling that in its attempt to defend PREVENT, Policy Exchange has completely ignored the vast body of critique from beyond the Muslim community. This underlines their open Islamophobic agenda. It’s indicative of Islamophobia in the UK when Former PM’s give their name to such open hostility to Muslim civil society.

Activists targeted

A number of activists, many of whom were mentioned in the report, took to social media.

Research director of CAGE Dr. Asim Qureshi referenced the front page of The Times:

Alhumdulillah To be honoured by Allah on an odd night in Ramadan by being attacked for our work for justice in a national paper. Maybe our own deeds will amount to little, but maybe their slander will expiate all our sins iA Support the work of @UK_CAGE: https://t.co/t9Ka0dKzhz pic.twitter.com/uNGymws0NE — Dr Asim Qureshi (@AsimCP) April 25, 2022

The editor of British Muslim news site 5Pillars Roshan Salih, meanwhile, collated a tongue-in-cheek league table for the activists mentioned in the report:

I came fourth on this list. Dr Layla from @PREVENTwatchUK, @AsimCP and @azadaliCCM I'll get you next time. pic.twitter.com/CC8lizU8Mq — Roshan M Salih (@RmSalih) April 26, 2022

The Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Britain, Zara Mohammed, also noted her inclusion:

It seems like the Policy Exchange has featured me in their latest report, a fitting example of how Muslim Women in leadership continue to be trivialised @MuslimCouncil pic.twitter.com/lMnkzko1C7 — Zara Mohammed (@ZaraM01) April 26, 2022

Dr. Maria Norris pointed out that Cameron and Policy Exchange’s perspectives are wholly Islamophobic:

So much about this is reactionary and deeply Islamophobic. 1 – Why is David Cameron and Policy Exchange only targeting Muslim critics of Prevent? I'm not Muslim and I've criticised Prevent for decades. In fact, I have a PhD on it. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/GDjcpilhKp — Dr Maria W. Norris she/her (@MariaWNorris) April 26, 2022

Moreover, MP Zarah Sultana also pointed out the racist double standards:

David Cameron (a vocal supporter of the Islamophobic mayoral campaign against Sadiq Khan) today has an article exclusively targeting Muslim critics of Prevent, ignoring criticism from the UN, Amnesty International, Liberty and others. I wonder why he just picks on Muslims? 🤔 — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) April 26, 2022

Dissent

Both the report and Cameron’s comments are characteristic of a racist and Islamophobic society which continually punishes any dissent. As Rabbani also said:

Civil society organisations defending their communities are no stranger to state sponsored defamation. Hence, to suggest critiquing prevent equates to enabling terrorism is not only desperate, but also libellous. The former Prime Minister and Policy Exchange seem wholly unable to respect the long standing democratic tradition of dissent and holding those in power to account.

The desperation of the racism on display is reflective of the strength of activists and campaigners who have made it their mission to call out Islamophobia wherever they see it. That’s a motivation we would all do well to adopt.

