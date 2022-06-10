Capitol riots hearing opens amid questions about Donald Trump’s role

Capitol Riots


2020’s US presidential election was particularly volatile and ended in defeat for Donald Trump. It led to deadly riots in Washington DC on January 6th. The ‘insurrection’ on Capitol Hill saw Trump supporters turn violent. Government buildings were stormed, hundreds injured, and some killed.

Accusations have been exchanged ever since – including that Trump stirred his supporters into violence with false claims that the election had been stolen. And, that he effectively led the riots which caused such enormous damage.

And his own daughter Ivanka reportedly admitted to investigators that Trump knew perfectly well no electoral fraud had taken place.

Over a year later, the House committee hearing is underway to examine the details of the case. As the riots have been discussed by the committee, social media discussion has increased massively.

Slipping in blood

Horrifying details emerged from one police officer who claimed she had been slipping in blood as police tried to hold off far-right rioters:

While others are convinced that the Trump administration attacked US democracy from within:

Yet one historian lamented the fact that the US public had not understood the true nature of the January 6th riots:

Trump flags

Some applauded the way the congressional committee laid out the case against Trump and his supporters:

Another Twitter user said Trump and his backers had been deranged in their actions that day:

Nationalism

The hearing showed a video report on the riots. The images led one social media user to comment on the blight of hard-right religious nationalism:

One commentator emphasised that many Republican congress members had backed Trump’s claims of electoral fraud in 2021. This is despite there being no evidence of fraud at the time or since:

For some who watched the first days of the hearings, the only just outcome would be prison sentences, including for Trump himself:

Communism?

But not everyone agreed. It seems Trump’s impressionable far-right base are still alive and kicking.

For example, a senior fellow at media watchdog Media Matters pointed out that Fox were trying to stop viewers switching to the hearing:

Tucker Carlson, meanwhile, was busy disagreeing with cold, hard evidence:

Whatever the outcomes of the hearings, Donald Trump seems likely to come out of them very badly. Whether or not he ends up in jail is another question. And it seems unlikely that the committee will unify the US and bring hardcore Trump supporters in from the cold.

Featured image via Wikimedia Commons/TapTheForwardAssist, cropped to 770 x 403, licenced under CC BY-SA 4.0.

