The Mail on Sunday just invented a new way to be racist

Idris Elba and Damson Idris


The British media has long subjected Black people to all manner of racism. While these attacks are often blatant, there are also the more ‘excusable forms’, such as when an outlet ‘accidentally’ mixes up two different Black women (‘excusable’ as in these outlets always have the same excuse – namely that it was a ‘mix up’):

Now, the Mail on Sunday has invented a new form of ‘accidental’ racism: claiming that Damson Idris is somehow Idris Elba’s “younger brother”:

Family names – easily confusing when it comes to Damson Idris

Presumably writer Caroline Graham has some grasp of both the English language and English culture given that she arranges words in an English newspaper for a living. Accordingly, she almost certainly understands that this is not how naming works in Britain:

  • You give your first son your surname as his surname.
  • You give your second son your surname as his first name and make something up for his surname.
  • You give your third son your second son’s surname as his first name, and… etc, etc.

So what did she actually think? Presumably one of the following:

Potentially she was just in a massive rush, and both she and her editors were partaking in some sort of ketamine binge. Whatever went wrong, it didn’t go down well on the website formerly known as Twitter:

Even more embarrassingly for the Mail on Sunday, it’s not even the first time this issue has come up:

Progress?

The Mail on Sunday has now re-published the article – this time with a picture of three white men who are presumably brothers if their divergent surnames are anything to go by:

As embarrassing as this saga is for the Mail on Sunday, there is at least some progress here. Not long ago, an article talking about a Black James Bond would have had the following somewhere in the headline:

NOOOOOOOOO! GAGGGGHHHH!!$@$%@£%

Undoubtedly the majority of Mail writers are still equally as fearful about the prospect of a made up character being played by a less pale actor, but they are at least worried about voicing that so clearly.

Another surprising sign of progress comes from the comments section where only about 70% are explicitly racist – a significant dip for the famously virulent website.

At this rate, the Mail group might be considered ‘woke’ by today’s standards at some point in the next 1,000 years. Who knows – by then, naming your children in the most confusing manner possible might actually be the norm.

Featured image via lukeford.net – Wikimedia / Celebrity Myxer, LLC – Wikimedia (images cropped to 770 x 403)

