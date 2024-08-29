Early on 29 August, counter-terror police arrested Sarah Wilkinson – a prominent pro-Palestine activist and reporter. Supposedly, this was for content she posted online, which is a clear breach of journalistic freedom:

The police came to her house just before 7.30am. 12 of them in total, some of them in plain clothes from the counter terrorism police. They said she was under arrest for “content that she has posted online.” Her house is being raided & they have seized all her electronic devices. — Jack Wilkinson (@JackWilkinsonAA) August 29, 2024

The pro-genocide UK regime has arrested @MENAUncensored‘s roving reporter and Human Rights Activist Sarah Wilkinson @swilkinsonbc for supporting the Palestinian resistance and relaying what is really happening in Gaza and the West Bank to the world.

The pro-rape British… pic.twitter.com/z6QRWMiCm6 — MENA UNCENSORED (@MENAUncensored) August 29, 2024

Sarah Wilkinson: arrested by counter-terror cops

There is something very ironic about the UK government arresting journalists under terrorism charges when they are literally complicit in Israel’s genocide against the Palestinians:

What is the definition if terrorism if not exactly what #Israel has been doing to #Gaza over the past 10 months? #FreeSarahWilkinsonNow — Equanimity500 (@equanimity500) August 29, 2024

It seems the dynamic activist and journalist Sarah Wilkinson has now been arrested.

I predicted Starmer would initiate a new wave of authoritarianism in the UK and particularly aggressive state action against opponents of Starmer’s beloved genocidal zionist terrorist state.

I am… https://t.co/07yPKlznRT — Craig Murray (@CraigMurrayOrg) August 29, 2024

Journalistic freedom

In some circumstances, arresting journalists is in breach of international law. Resolution 2222 (2015) of the UN Security Council states:

Condemns unequivocally all attacks and violence against journalists and media workers, such as torture, extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrest and arbitrary detention, as well as intimidation and harassment in both conflict and non-conflict situations;

It also:

Calls upon States to create and maintain, in law and in practice, a safe and enabling environment for journalists to perform their work independently and without undue interference

We warned you about @Keir_Starmer @swilkinsonbc is a reporter and arresting her is against international law.@Keir_Starmer needs to stop locking people up for trying to stop a genocide of CHILDREN.#LabourAreDangerous #FreeSarahWilkinsonNOW https://t.co/8A8EUyvRzp — redsarah99🇵🇸 #BlackLivesMatter🍉🍉 (@redsarah99) August 29, 2024

Clearly, the UK government could be in breach of that by creating an arena where journalists like Sarah Wilkinson cannot report freely on the truth without fear of unfair retribution:

The west is supposedly a democracy, yet show the world a genocide and they arrest you https://t.co/3XfusR22k9 — FREE PALESTINE🇵🇸🇿🇦 (@SAandPalestine) August 29, 2024

There seems to be a pattern emerging. Anyone in the UK with the wrong opinion gets arrested. https://t.co/wzfnN5V8Rq — Barefoot Leighton 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🐝🕉️ (@CookeLeighton) August 29, 2024

Earlier this month, police also arrested Richard Medhurst – an independent journalist and political commentator, at Heathrow airport. He was detained for 24 hours under Section 12 of the Terrorism act 2000 – which is clearly bullshit. Supposedly for:

expressing an opinion or belief that is supportive of a proscribed organisation

Obviously the UK government don’t like people speaking the truth about Israel’s apartheid regime. Clearly if it threatens the status quo, it has to be shut down:

🚨URGENT 🚨

Activism is not Terrorism.

Sarah Wilkinson @swilkinsonbc, a well known human rights activist & champion of #Palestinian rights for decades, & a current member of @MENAUncensored, has been apprehended in the #UK reportedly ‘for supporting terrorism” — an absolutely… — Hala Jaber (@HalaJaber) August 29, 2024

As the Canary previously reported, Medhurst’s arrest wasn’t the first. It seems British police are making targets out of non-corporate media journalists. Last year, they also arrested Kit Klarenberg, a Grayzone journalist – again under counter-terror laws, albeit different ones. In the same year, they also detained Craig Murray:

I AM DISGUSTED AT THE UK POLICE FOR ARRESTING A WELL RENOWNED ACTIVIST WHO HAS FOUGHT ALL HER LIFE FOR PALESTINE. THE DOUBLE STANDARDS IN THIS COUNTRY HAS DROPPED TO SUCH A LOW LEVEL. I WANT EVERYBODY TO START POSTING THIS AND EVERY SINGLE FOLLOWER OF @swilkinsonbc SHOULD HAVE… https://t.co/zaNIEOiPnm — shameen suleman (@shameensuleman) August 29, 2024

We see a #Genocide_of_Palestinians a #Genocide_in_Gaza. It’s plain. It’s acknowledged by the UN. The UKs pro genocide govt is aiding and abetting the #Genocide #PoliceState https://t.co/cuqw1ze413 — Conan the Barbarian (@EmperorVespasia) August 29, 2024

A bigger problem than just Sarah Wilkinson

According to Reporters Without Borders, the UK is ranked 24th in the 2022 World Press Freedom Index. This indicated that press freedom in the UK is ‘satisfactory’, rather than ‘good’. That alone should be worrying for a so-called democracy.

In 2021 the Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport held a Call for Evidence on Journalist safety. It found that:

Multiple responses suggested the police themselves contributed towards threats or abuse towards journalists. This included police physically restricting access to spaces, arresting journalists, and holding negative conceptions about the role of journalists which affect how they treat them.

This is part of a much bigger problem. During Israel’s genocide in Palestine, the IDF has murdered 116 journalists and media workers. Additionally, it has injured 35 journalists, arrested 53, and two are still reported missing. It has been the deadliest period for journalists since the Committee to Project Journalists started gathering data in 1992.

Obviously, the UK’s corporate media isn’t reporting on the 100+ journalists Israel has murdered. Why would they when they are treating their own journalists so terribly. That is unless you’re singing from their out-of-tune hymn sheet:

Unbelievable! If there was ever any uncertainty about UK govt & Starmer Labour’s complete capitulation to 🇮🇱’s every whim & demand in support its murder0us, genoc1dal rampage – there’s none now. 🇬🇧 Subcontractors for 🇮🇱 oppression https://t.co/u0jwYHi2qv — DaveMoMusician (@DaveMoMusician) August 29, 2024

Keir Starmer told us change was coming. Clearly, we are still waiting for that when his government is targeting journalists for truth telling. Obviously he thinks he can get away with complicity in Israel’s war crimes if he’s locked all the honest journalists up.

Speaking up against injustice and oppression, let alone genocide, apartheid, and state terrorism should never cost someone their freedom. But in the UK in 2024, that’s exactly what’s happening. The Canary stands in solidarity with Sarah Wilkinson.

Feature image via MENA Uncensored/Youtube