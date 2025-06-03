Keir Starmer is taking a leaf out of Nigel Farage’s book, tweeting faux outrage about ‘small boat crossings’. Because the whole of the UK has nothing more pressing to be angry about.

You have every right to be angry about small boat crossings. I’m angry too. We are ramping up our efforts to smash the people smuggling gangs at source. Hundreds of boats and engines: seized.

Illegal working raids: up.

Almost 30,000 people: returned. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 2, 2025

Or, translated:

“You have every right to be angry about small boat crossings” = “I will actively endorse your freedom to be a white racist, to be fodder for the rapid rise of neo-fascism as the political foundation of hyper-exploitative capitalism. I, Keir Starmer, will encourage RACISM. https://t.co/5E1BjmEbW2 — 🌎Clifford Slapper (@cliffordslapper) June 2, 2025

Starmer: no, you’re not angry

The majority of the public has more important things to worry about. You know, things that actually affect their lives on a day-to-day basis.

I am not angry about small boat crossings. I would like to get a dental appointment though! @UKLabour https://t.co/Nq83OTwypK — Happy Abode 💙🇰🇼 🇾🇪🍉🌈 (@HappyAbode1875) June 3, 2025

I’m more angry that a previous government took away **my** Freedom of Movement in Europe and that you haven’t fixed this yet. https://t.co/mOzC6GVmzL — Andrew Hesselden (@andrewhesselden) June 2, 2025

Starmer is clearly terrified about the rise in Reform. Recent polls show that Labour’s approval has dropped to only 12%.

🚨 NEW | Labour approval drops to **12%** ✅ Approve – 12% (-4)

❌ Disapprove – 67% (+3) Via @YouGov / Eurotrack, 13 May (+/- vs 10 Apr) pic.twitter.com/ya37PaNnld — Stats for Lefties 🍉🏳️‍⚧️ (@LeftieStats) June 2, 2025

The latest seat projection by Stats for Lefties shows Reform leading by six points, with Labour at 22%.

🚨 NEW | Reform lead by 6pts 🟦 REF – 28% (-1)

🔴 LAB – 22% (+1)

🔵 CON – 18% (-1)

🟠 LD – 17% (+2)

🟢 GRN – 9% (-2) Via @YouGov, 1-2 Jun (+/- vs 26-27 May) pic.twitter.com/r5fX2n7n6w — Stats for Lefties 🍉🏳️‍⚧️ (@LeftieStats) June 3, 2025

Political point-scoring by pandering to racists is very Starmer playbook.

You’re a gaslighting puppet, fuck off the general public aren’t brainwashed like you think we are. We have woken up https://t.co/DLpBR6N5Pb — Dom (@d_billington96) June 2, 2025

You can keep pretending that small boats are perpetually on the minds of the majority of the public, but you know this is bullshit.

We know you are actually terrified of Farage and the power of corporate money to manufacture consent because power is more lucrative for your own… — EuropeanPowell (@EuropeanPowell) June 2, 2025

There are plenty of things people have every right to be angry about right now, from this barbaric Labour government.

Things we’re ACTUALLY angry about:

The fact that it’s supplying arms to help Israel commit a literal genocide

I’m not angry about small boat crossings.

I’m angry you’re a warmongering, racist liar trying to scapegoat migrants for your attacks on the poor and vulnerable.

Angry you’ve excused genocide for over 18 months.

Angry so many were duped into voting for you.

They won’t again… https://t.co/i9WMtrm1pT — The Prole Star (@TheProleStar) June 2, 2025

It’s simple & it’s clear & it has to be said. pic.twitter.com/New4C0EeQZ — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Catherine McKernan (@IndyAsapScot) June 2, 2025

Nowhere near as angry as I am about you cheerleading for a regime that is blowing kids in half and bombing hospitals and schools…. Do the world a favour, RESIGN! https://t.co/oFhvLE6Sno — Rik Ferguson (@rik_big) June 2, 2025

Ramming through its DWP benefit cuts, knowing it will kill chronically ill and disabled people.

I’m not angry about small boats.

I’m angry that you are punishing disabled people.

I’m angry you won’t make rich people pay tax.

I’m angry that you are pandering to wealthy people and corporations. — Nick Bailey (@nickbailey317) June 2, 2025

Cutting the winter fuel payment to millions of pensioners.

Fuck Off! The only reason you’re “angry” is because a focus group or McSweeney told you to be! Why don’t you listen to the Disabled you’re going to cull?

The Pensioners you’ll freeze?

Or,

The millions of kids you’re pushing into poverty? No one gives a shit about Boats!🥀😡 https://t.co/GEC1kqNeGl — BaldyBane🌹😷🇵🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿💙💜🇱🇧 (@bane_baldy) June 2, 2025

Keeping kids in poverty with the two-child benefit cap.

Are you going to actually prioritise any of your promises then. your party is losing support because you’re prioritising far right policies such as keeping the two child benefit cap or “Stopping the boats” (immigration funds our country) — Antsteel18 (@Antsteel18) May 29, 2025

As ever, though, this pathetic, poll-plummeting Starmer-led government has nothing to offer but rancid scapegoating.

Starmer is up to his usual tricks. Trying to appeal to Reform voters at the expense of disabled, old, young, and poor people. But don’t worry Keir, tweet about the boats a few more times and maybe everyone will forget you’re literally killing people with your political shitshow.

