Boris Johnson accused of ‘worst kind of cronyism’ after Lords appointments revealed

Prime minister Boris Johnson has been accused of “the worst kind of cronyism” following his latest appointments to the House of Lords.

The criticism comes after an announcement that peerages have been granted for the prime minister’s brother and former Tory minister Jo Johnson. Tory grandees and Brexit backers have also been awarded peerages.

Jobs for life as unaccountable legislators

The SNP’s Cabinet Office spokesperson Pete Wishart said the prime minister is “handing out jobs for life in the unelected House of Lords to friends and those who have done him favours”. He added:

An additional cost of £1.1m per year to the taxpayer

Darren Hughes, chief executive of the Electoral Reform Society, said the 36 new peers could cost the taxpayer £1.1 million a year. He said:

By appointing a host of ex-MPs, party loyalists and his own brother, the PM is inviting total derision. That he can get away with it shows what a private member’s club this House is… Is packing the Lords with party loyalists really a priority, as a pandemic rages across the world? This move is an absolute insult to voters. This is making a mockery of democracy. Today marks a nail in the coffin for the idea that the Lords is some kind of independent chamber of experts.

Furthermore, Liberal Democrat Lords leader Lord Newby said: