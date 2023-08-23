People’s Assembly is calling on campaign groups to join it at the Tory conference this year

The People’s Assembly has released further details of its protest at the Conservative Party conference – and it wants campaign groups and organisations to get involved. The Canary is happy to say it will be supporting the People’s Assembly’s action once again.

Hitting up the Tory conference again

September/October usually marks the Tory Party conference, and this year it’s in Manchester. It presents an opportunity to protest against our right-wing overlords – and the People’s Assembly has repeatedly done so. Now, the group is doing it again.

It said in statement:

This year marks ten years since the founding of The People’s Assembly by thousands of trade unionists and community campaigners. In the past decade, we have organised hundreds of marches, protests, rallies and meetings in towns and cities across England, Scotland and Wales. Now, as the Tory government prepares to sink lower than ever before, ramming through even more draconian laws to impede our civil liberties and our right to protest, we are all facing the fight of our lives. This government has no popular mandate for its policies that punish us all. But unless we mobilise real determined opposition to government policies, vicious attacks on the working class will continue.

So, the People’s Assembly is going back to Manchester. It’s called for a national demonstration on Sunday 1 October. It starts at 12pm, assembling on Oxford Road:

More details are still to follow:

Join us in Mcr 1 Oct for a National Demo against the Tory Party Conference (there will also be a series of events for the duration of the Tory Conference). Let’s come together en-masse to give the Tories one final push to get them out of power. More details to follow. #ToriesOut pic.twitter.com/cZXCsOApbG — People's Assembly (@pplsassembly) August 8, 2023

Now, the group has released its set of demands for the demo. It said in a statement that these were:

Tories Out

End the Cost-of-Living Crisis – Cut Profits, Increase Wages

Tax the Rich – Fund Social Care & Social Security

Nationalise Energy, Water, Mail and Rail

Refugees Welcome – Stop Racist Scapegoating

Scrap Anti-Union and Anti -protest Laws

Climate Justice Now – No New Fossil Fuel Contracts

End the Housing Crisis – Build Council Homes

Defend the NHS & Public Services – End Privatisation

You can get involved

Overall, the People’s Assembly said that it:

is calling on all our affiliates and supporters to help us to mobilise the biggest, most united voice from every corner of Britain in coming weeks

As always, the Canary is supporting the demo. We’re amplifying the group’s call for campaign groups and organisations to get involved. It wants them to adopt model motions in support of the demo and its aims, and share details of the demo on social media, and with their members. It is also calling on local groups to try to organise travel for people to the protest.

Some groups have already been organising coaches from across the UK:

🚌We are organising a coach from #Glasgow to the@pplsassembly demo at the #Tory party conference on Oct 1st open to activists across Scotland Book your seat or make a donation: https://t.co/hehkbRus5h Travel with us to tell them #RefugeesWelcome #EnoughIsEnough #ToriesOut — Stand Up to Racism – Scotland (@SUTRScotland) August 21, 2023

So, if your organisation wants to protest the Tory Party conference, and support the People’s Assembly in the process, then contact the group. You can email office(at)thepeoplesassembly.org.uk for more info, and to request the model motion.

Featured image via the People’s Assembly