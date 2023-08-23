People’s Assembly is calling on campaign groups to join it at the Tory conference this year

People's Assembly banner Tory conference


The People’s Assembly has released further details of its protest at the Conservative Party conference – and it wants campaign groups and organisations to get involved. The Canary is happy to say it will be supporting the People’s Assembly’s action once again.

Hitting up the Tory conference again

September/October usually marks the Tory Party conference, and this year it’s in Manchester. It presents an opportunity to protest against our right-wing overlords – and the People’s Assembly has repeatedly done so. Now, the group is doing it again.

It said in statement:

This year marks ten years since the founding of The People’s Assembly by thousands of trade unionists and community campaigners. In the past decade, we have organised hundreds of marches, protests, rallies and meetings in towns and cities across England, Scotland and Wales.

Now, as the Tory government prepares to sink lower than ever before, ramming through even more draconian laws to impede our civil liberties and our right to protest, we are all facing the fight of our lives.

This government has no popular mandate for its policies that punish us all. But unless we mobilise real determined opposition to government policies, vicious attacks on the working class will continue.

So, the People’s Assembly is going back to Manchester. It’s called for a national demonstration on Sunday 1 October. It starts at 12pm, assembling on Oxford Road:

More details are still to follow:

Now, the group has released its set of demands for the demo. It said in a statement that these were:

  • Tories Out
  • End the Cost-of-Living Crisis – Cut Profits, Increase Wages
  • Tax the Rich – Fund Social Care & Social Security
  • Nationalise Energy, Water, Mail and Rail
  • Refugees Welcome – Stop Racist Scapegoating
  • Scrap Anti-Union and Anti -protest Laws
  • Climate Justice Now – No New Fossil Fuel Contracts
  • End the Housing Crisis – Build Council Homes
  • Defend the NHS & Public Services – End Privatisation

people's assembly demands

You can get involved

Overall, the People’s Assembly said that it:

is calling on all our affiliates and supporters to help us to mobilise the biggest, most united voice from every corner of Britain in coming weeks

As always, the Canary is supporting the demo. We’re amplifying the group’s call for campaign groups and organisations to get involved. It wants them to adopt model motions in support of the demo and its aims, and share details of the demo on social media, and with their members. It is also calling on local groups to try to organise travel for people to the protest.

Some groups have already been organising coaches from across the UK:

So, if your organisation wants to protest the Tory Party conference, and support the People’s Assembly in the process, then contact the group. You can email office(at)thepeoplesassembly.org.uk for more info, and to request the model motion.

Featured image via the People’s Assembly

