Something unexpected made Laura K’s ‘unwatchable’ show ‘unmissable’

Anyone who’s watched Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg might agree that the show is “unwatchable”. Given that, what could possibly make the show “unmissable”? Basically it’s what you’d expect – namely for the show to become ‘Sunday with Somebody Else’:

Sunday with Victoria Derbyshire

It’s unclear why Kuenssberg couldn’t make it, but Victoria Derbyshire was on hand to replace her – albeit temporarily:

Derbyshire has a reputation for actually pressing her guests – an interview technique known as ‘doing the bare minimum’. At the BBC, however, the bare minimum is rarer than a radio presenter who hasn’t had credible allegations made against them. For many, the difference between Derbyshire and Kuenssberg was achingly apparent:

Actual interviews

People noticed that Derbyshire’s guests couldn’t get away with not answering the question:

This is in stark contrast to Kuenssberg who often deploys the following catchphrase when she sees her guests are looking uncomfortable:

I want to move on.

Derbyshire seems to understand that it’s her job to make these people feel uncomfortable:

Defence secretary Grant Shapps tried telling Derbyshire that Rishi Sunak’s highly criticised U-turn on environmental measures wasn’t actually a U-turn at all:

As Yahoo News reported:

There was then some back and forth between the pair as Derbyshire pushed Shapps on comments he made earlier this year in which he said: “We have set our path which is 2030 will see the end of new petrol and diesel.”

Shapps replied: “Of pure petrol and diesel by 2030. That was always the policy. 2035 has always been the final phase out.”

Derbyshire then said she thought Shapps was wrong and that 2030 was when the complete ban on new petrol and diesel was coming in which the Defence Secretary said was “incorrect”.

Shapps looked shifty and somewhat sweaty throughout the exchange – presumably because he hadn’t expected the host to have done a basic Google search on his claims.

More please

Some people expressed a desire for Derbyshire to become the permanent Sunday host. Others realise that the very thing which makes her so competent is what will prevent her getting the job:

Featured image via BBC

