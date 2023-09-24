Something unexpected made Laura K’s ‘unwatchable’ show ‘unmissable’

Anyone who’s watched Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg might agree that the show is “unwatchable”. Given that, what could possibly make the show “unmissable”? Basically it’s what you’d expect – namely for the show to become ‘Sunday with Somebody Else’:

Stop everything you’re doing… Victoria Derbyshire is filling in for Laura Kuenssberg this morning rendering 9am bearable…

And just to sweeten the deal, Minister for looking like a washed up Kryten from Red Dwarf, Grant Shapps is on, and he’s gonna get torn a new one #bbclaurak https://t.co/hKpWbjPd7W — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) September 24, 2023

Sunday with Victoria Derbyshire

It’s unclear why Kuenssberg couldn’t make it, but Victoria Derbyshire was on hand to replace her – albeit temporarily:

Morning …am last min sub for #BBCLauraK On the prog: Defence Secretary Grant Shapps

Shadow Treasury minister Darren Jones

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey

Economist Yanis Varoufakis

Journalist Rachel Johnson

Conservative MP Craig Mackinlay Sunday 9am @BBCOne (my alarm jst in case👇) pic.twitter.com/3V0JfNoOk8 — Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) September 24, 2023

Derbyshire has a reputation for actually pressing her guests – an interview technique known as ‘doing the bare minimum’. At the BBC, however, the bare minimum is rarer than a radio presenter who hasn’t had credible allegations made against them. For many, the difference between Derbyshire and Kuenssberg was achingly apparent:

Victoria Derbyshire is a vastly better interviewer than #bbclaurak. There's no comparison. — Robert Macintyre (@RobertTyreBute) September 24, 2023

#bbclaurak was unwatchable with Laura kuensberg but was unmissable with Victoria Derbyshire. This week it became a political show again rather than a voice box for current government. I’d watch every week if VD was hosting. — Galahaddock (@Galahaddock) September 24, 2023

Grant Shapps awful. Ed Davey. Dear oh dear. Darren Jones. Not quite living up to the hype. But Victoria Derbyshire. Absolutely brilliant. Should replace Laura Kuenssberg. Sorted. #bbclaurak — John Stockbridge (@jstockbridge1) September 24, 2023

Actual interviews

People noticed that Derbyshire’s guests couldn’t get away with not answering the question:

God bless @vicderbyshire for actually making these scrotes answer the question. No need to come back Laura – we’ve upgraded!#bbclaurak — Robbie Scowls (@RScowler) September 24, 2023

This is in stark contrast to Kuenssberg who often deploys the following catchphrase when she sees her guests are looking uncomfortable:

I want to move on.

Derbyshire seems to understand that it’s her job to make these people feel uncomfortable:

Victoria Derbyshire: “Would you go into coalition government with Labour?” Lib Dem leader Ed Davey: “Well…one thing I’ve noticed in politics…” Victoria Derbyshire: “One thing I’ve noticed is that you’re not wanting to answer this question”#bbclaurak pic.twitter.com/TnTILQGcGr — David (@Zero_4) September 24, 2023

Defence secretary Grant Shapps tried telling Derbyshire that Rishi Sunak’s highly criticised U-turn on environmental measures wasn’t actually a U-turn at all:

Victoria Derbyshire – Do you agree with Rishi Sunak pushing back the sale of new petrol & diesel cars? Grant Shapps – Entirely…. Victoria Derbyshire – Are you saying nothing's changed then? Grant Shapps – It's the sequence that has changed..#bbclaurak pic.twitter.com/79HqXA4KPi — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) September 24, 2023

As Yahoo News reported:

There was then some back and forth between the pair as Derbyshire pushed Shapps on comments he made earlier this year in which he said: “We have set our path which is 2030 will see the end of new petrol and diesel.” Shapps replied: “Of pure petrol and diesel by 2030. That was always the policy. 2035 has always been the final phase out.” Derbyshire then said she thought Shapps was wrong and that 2030 was when the complete ban on new petrol and diesel was coming in which the Defence Secretary said was “incorrect”.

Shapps looked shifty and somewhat sweaty throughout the exchange – presumably because he hadn’t expected the host to have done a basic Google search on his claims.

More please

Some people expressed a desire for Derbyshire to become the permanent Sunday host. Others realise that the very thing which makes her so competent is what will prevent her getting the job:

Agree, Gerry. However, I reckon the very fact that she is very direct & asks difficult questions, unlike #bbclaurak, will mean that @BBCNews won't give her the position. The very same thing happened with @eddiemair. #MairNotMarr — Robert Macintyre (@RobertTyreBute) September 24, 2023

