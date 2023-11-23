Palestine Solidarity Campaign took their protests over Gaza right to the heart of UK ‘democracy’

Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) has been behind multiple marches in support of the people of the Occupied Territories and Gaza. However, the group has taken its activism one step further – because it occupied the centre of so-called democracy in the UK right in the middle of the biggest parliamentary event of the week.

Palestine Solidarity Campaign: taking protest to the next level

25 activists staged a noisy sit in in Central Hall, Westminster on Wednesday 22 November – timed to coincide with Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs).

Wearing “Ceasefire” t-shirts and shouting “Ceasefire now!” and “Free Palestine!”, the activists sought to draw attention to the need for a permanent ceasefire to bring an end to Israel’s indiscriminate bombing of civilians in Gaza and to create the conditions to begin to address the root causes of the current crisis including action to end the siege of Gaza:

Earlier today we held a sit in at parliament. Whilst the temporary truce is welcome it is not a solution. We won’t stray from our demands. We demand a permanent #CeasefireNOW, a lift of the siege of Gaza and an end to Israeli occupation and Apartheid. #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/9VEK4fHwim — Young PSC (@PscYouth) November 22, 2023

PSC earlier released a statement that welcomed the temporary truce announced today but noted that:

a 4-day respite will not end the killing of civilians, nor will it be long enough to address the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip caused by 46 days of relentless bombing and ground attacks, which have killed over 14,000 Palestinians, over 40% of whom were children. Without a permanent ceasefire, the cessation of hostilities announced today could prove to be little more than a stay of execution for thousands of Palestinian men, women, and children.

PSC said it will redouble its efforts to ensure that there is no return to the violence, that Israel is not allowed to continue the mass slaughter of civilians and that the root causes of the crisis can be addressed, which means action to end the UK’s support for ongoing military occupation and Israel’s enforcement of a system of apartheid

Today’s action reinforced those demands with activists occupying central lobby chanting “Full Ceasefire Now“, “End the Siege” and “Free, Free Palestine”

The temporary truce: just a ‘stay of execution’

Ben Jamal PSC Director said:

The temporary truce announced today is welcome but without a permanent ceasefire it could prove to be little more than a stay of execution for thousands more Palestinians including children. Now more than ever we need to raise our voices to demand that this truce.

Meanwhile, the group is preparing for its next march through Central London. On Saturday 25 November, PSC and allies will be holding a rally starting at Park Lane:

🚨The route for the March for Palestine on Saturday 25 November has now been confirmed. 🇵🇸 It will be assembling on Park Lane at 12:30PM and marching to Whitehall.#CeasefireNOW #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/iStUNeB25L — PSC (@PSCupdates) November 23, 2023

As of 12pm on Thursday 23 November, PSC was still looking for stewards for the march. If you can support the group, you can fill out a form here.

Featured image via PSC – screengrab