As Starmer lurches further right a new party has been formed – and it is off to a transformational start

A new political party was launched recently with support from several left-wing organisations and activists. Transform aims to fill the gap left by Keir Starmer, as he drags the Labour Party even further to the right.

Launching a new political party

Transform, which was created to fill a political vacuum left by Starmer’s Labour moving further to the right, held its founding conference in Nottingham on Saturday 25 November. Hundreds of supporters attended the launch in-person and online, which included speeches from Romayne Phoenix (former co-chair of the People’s Assembly) and Solma Ahmed (former member of Labour Women’s Committee and Momentum’s National Coordinating Group (NCG)):

Ahmed said:

Staying and fighting for Starmer’s party is no longer an option. We need an alternative that challenges the political system. That’s why I’m excited to support Transform: because it meets my ambitions for a better and more equal world.

Joseph was one of the people who attended the launch. He told the Canary:

The dynamism and hope at the Transform conference was palpable. Activists from around the country, some who has been Labour activists for decades, others young people new to politics came together with the aim of literally transforming politics and building a new party. Workshops were held on democracy, economics, Palestine, climate, and there were vigorous conversations exchanging views and building energy. The conference opened with a rousing speech from Muslim-Bengali activist, late of Momentum, Solma describing the horrors in Gaza and the betrayal of Labour and calling for support for a new kind of politics and a party who would represent those calling for a ceasefire. The closing speech, by the young leader of the Breakthrough Party Alex Mays, called for hope and energy from young people in the face of so many crises to see a new type of party and a new force in politics. The conference for me was really positive and showed how people from different political backgrounds and different generations could come together and forge a new political vision.

Transform: doing politics differently?

Transform was originally a call for a new left party, which was set up by the Breakthrough Party, Left Unity, Liverpool Community Independents, and supported by other individuals from across the labour movement including Ian Hodson, the National President of BFAWU, and former Labour MP Thelma Walker.

It is aiming to do things differently. As Transform said on X:

We are now in the process of electing a new leadership team, our Executive Committee, where there are 17 roles available. (Be aware that you need to join as a Transform member by Thursday 7 December to put yourself forward as a candidate). We want to be an intersectional, radically inclusive & safe space for everyone – in line with our 10 core principles. So we will be forming caucuses, spaces designed to empower people from marginalised groups, as we work to reverse historic & ongoing social & racial injustices.

It also says that the process of developing policies will be democratic:

And our members will begin developing our policy programme democratically.

Open for membership

Alex Mays, founder and leader of the Breakthrough Party, said:

Just like the Tories, Labour opposes a full ceasefire in Gaza, doesn’t support strikes, rejects nationalisation, refuses to defend refugees, and won’t scrap student fees – or even the two-child benefit cap. The British people can’t afford more of the same. We need a new kind of politics, one that provides meaningful solutions to climate change, the cost of living explosion, the erosion of democracy and the spread of war: challenging the system at the root of every crisis we face. Transform offers this. To everyone who wants to see this become a success I say get involved, join us and be part of the change that you want to see.

Since its launch four months ago, Transform has gained thousands of members and supporters and already has over 50 local groups established UK-wide. The party is now open for membership and is in the process of registering with the Electoral Commission, with plans to begin developing a manifesto and preparing to stand candidates in the local elections and general election in 2024.

