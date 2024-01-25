Israel is continuing its assault on the Gaza strip with an average of over 150 Palestinians being killed each day in the last week. So far, Israel has killed over 25,000 people in Gaza – including over 10,000 children. That’s why this weekend, Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) and others are organising a day of action against Barclays on Saturday 27 January. The bank is one of the largest funders of Israeli war crimes.

Barclays: funding Israel’s genocide in Gaza

The Canary has documented Barclays many crimes against people and planet. From its support for fracking, to oil pipelines, via investing in union-busting companies, and the not-small matter of its former boss’s ties to child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein – Barclays is one of the most notorious corporations on the planet.

According to a recent report by War on Want, the bank holds £1,300,688,880 in shares of companies whose weapons, components, and military technology have been used in unlawful violence against Palestinians. This includes investments in BAE Systems, Boeing and Elbit Systems,

Moreover, it provides over £3bn in loans and underwriting to nine companies whose weapons, components, and military technology have been used in Israel’s armed violence against Palestinians.

Arms companies have seen their factories blockaded in recent months, in response to a call made by Palestinian trade unions:

BREAKING: Over 1000 trade unionists at multiple sites across Britain are blockading arms factories that are supplying arms to Israel! 🇵🇸 #ShutItDown4Palestine pic.twitter.com/eaoSx2EEot — Workers for a Free Palestine (@Workers4Pal) December 7, 2023

The bank also has investments in Caterpillar, whose D9 bulldozers are used to demolish Palestinian homes, schools, and civilian infrastructure to allow settlements to be built in the occupied West Bank, deemed illegal under international law.

Take action for Palestine

However, direct action can make a difference. Already several institutions, including pension funds and sovereign wealth funds, have cut their ties to companies profiting from violations of Palestinian human rights. Now, PSC and friends like the Peace and Justice Project want to force Barclays to do the same.

Groups across the country have been taking action against Barclays including occupying their branches and boycotting their services. Now, this will be coordinated on 27 January nationwide:

🚨Day of Action for Palestine – 27 January Take action on Saturday to demand Britain #StopArmingIsrael Join an action demanding Barclays stop bankrolling arms companies making weapons used by Israel in its assault on Palestinians. Find your action here: https://t.co/zSkfbq2shO pic.twitter.com/x64Md9zRcx — PSC (@PSCupdates) January 23, 2024

Then, on 9 February hundreds of people will close their Barclays bank account in support of a free Palestine. You can do that here.

Plus, on Sunday 28 January, Stop the War Coalition is hosting an anti-war convention in East London. This will be an opportunity for people to come together and discuss the collective response to the ever-widening conflict in the Middle East. Join Jeremy Corbyn, National Education Union (NEU) general secretary Daniel Kebede, Palestinian author Ghada Karmi, and more at this ‘Stop Bombing Gaza! Stop Bombing Yemen’.

The Peace and Justice Project said:

If our government and businesses won’t end their complicity with Israeli war crimes then we must force them to. We hope you can join your local action this weekend and the next National Demonstration on Saturday 3rd February in London.

