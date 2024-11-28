A new report from the Education Policy Institute (EPI) has highlighted that a quarter of children under four are experiencing food poverty. The EPI also found that children under five are 25% more likely to experience food poverty than other children.

Cost of living crisis – Labour is making it worse

The authors noted that the cost of living crisis has exacerbated issues for low-income families, with food prices generally up 19% from March 2022 until March 2023. But some key foods such as pasta and vegetable oil are up by at least 60%. Indeed, in 2023, 61% of the poorest fifth of households reported cutting back on food.

And it looks like the crisis isn’t going anywhere. Research from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) shows that Labour’s budget will leave the majority of people worse off.

Nick Harrison, chief executive of the Sutton Trust, said:

It’s a national disgrace that a quarter of families with children under four are experiencing food poverty. The UK is one of the world’s richest nations so there’s no excuse for allowing any child to go hungry, let alone those who are at such a crucial stage of their growth and development.

In 2022, the Food Foundation found that the cost of healthy food is more than three times that of unhealthy food. This further impacts negative outcomes for low income families.

Shocking choices from the government

EPI further noted in the report that families with young children are more likely to experience food poverty partly because they are less likely to have both parents in full time work and partly because of cuts to benefits, like the two child cap.

In July, only seven of Labour’s 411 MPs voted against the Conservative-issued cap. Not only that, but Keir Starmer suspended the seven MPs who did so. The Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) says removing the cap would lift 300,000 children out of poverty. This is a figure that is steadily rising.

The EPI authors also pointed out that food poverty has negative psychological and physiological outcomes. It can lead to obesity, tooth decay, and mental health issues for parents. They note than when children under five experience food poverty they are more likely to have worse educational outcomes.

Labour could address food insecurity through introducing price controls to curb corporate profiteering on essentials. Switzerland shields itself from high inflation levels in food and beyond through price controls on 30% of goods and services. The EPI report, meanwhile, recommends an ‘Essentials Guarantee’ to ensure families on social security have sufficient income.

Food poverty: an ongoing scourge

Dr Kerris Cooper, senior researcher in early years and inequalities at the EPI, said:

This research highlights the urgency of addressing food poverty for children under five. We know that the first five years is a critical period of development, yet we also know that children of this age are more likely to experience food poverty. The evidence is clear on how damaging food poverty is for young children’s outcomes. For the government to achieve its mission of breaking down barriers to opportunity it needs to take action to reduce food poverty for under-fives. We have an opportunity with the upcoming child poverty strategy to address the disadvantage faced by the youngest children who have been overlooked in food poverty policy and debate.

