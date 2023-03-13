Racist France has blood on its hands as refugees drown off of Mayotte
Marine cemetery
The crossing to Mayotte from Madagascar and the Comoros Islands has been labelled “the world’s largest marine cemetery“, and France has blood on its hands. Rather than providing a safe haven for refugees, the state has ploughed the waters with interceptor boats. It detains and deports those it catches. In 2021 alone, more than 6,500 people were detained trying to enter Mayotte. And in December 2022, French interior minister Gérald Darmanin pledged to step up the fight against illegal migration into the French territory.
The New Humanitarian has reported that:
Mayotte is exempt from certain French immigration laws, and the border police do not always respect those that do exist. In a report last year, France’s human rights commission condemned the quick deportations in Mayotte, where most migrants don’t even see a lawyer or a judge before expulsion.
The publication reported that seeking asylum on Mayotte is “mission impossible”.
The decolonisation myth
In splitting the Comoros, France violated a UN mandate and an agreement with the Comoros to respect existing boundaries during decolonisation.
Extreme poverty
Despite Mayotte’s transition to a French department, the islanders live in the worst conditions in all of the French territories:
Compared to metropolitan France, two to four times more people lived under the income national poverty line in the “old” overseas departments… and this rate increased to five times more in Mayotte. Poverty affects people with no employment or qualifications, young people and single-parent families most of all. Social benefits accounted for household revenue to a much greater degree than in metropolitan France.
Read on...
Those who have arrived by boat, without official papers, can’t work. They’re left with no access to accommodation, food or water. For people seeking asylum, they’ve had no option but take to the streets in protest at their dire situation.
It is unsurprising that France is using the usual European rhetoric of blaming ‘illegal immigrants’ in order to cover up for its own incompetence and neglect in the region. After all, for as long as it can turn people against each other, it knows its neocolonialism can continue untouched.
Meanwhile, thousands more people will die on perilous crossings from Comoros and Madagascar to Mayotte. To France, these people are just statistics – a convenient enemy to keep out. But these people had hopes for a better life, and France needs to be held accountable for each and every death.
Additional reporting via Agence France-Presse
Featured image via ClaraMD/Pixabay
We know everyone is suffering under the Tories - but the Canary is a vital weapon in our fight back, and we need your support
The Canary Workers’ Co-op knows life is hard. The Tories are waging a class war against us we’re all having to fight. But like trade unions and community organising, truly independent working-class media is a vital weapon in our armoury.
The Canary doesn’t have the budget of the corporate media. In fact, our income is over 1,000 times less than the Guardian’s. What we do have is a radical agenda that disrupts power and amplifies marginalised communities. But we can only do this with our readers’ support.
So please, help us continue to spread messages of resistance and hope. Even the smallest donation would mean the world to us.
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.