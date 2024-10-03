Assemble is a group working to set up local assemblies around Britain. Its aim is for ordinary people to deliberate on important local, national, and international issues, and on the potential solutions to them. Then, delegates would come together at a House of the People. The launch of this house took place in August, and you can see the Canary‘s full, first-hand report on it here.

On 23 September, Assemble spokesperson Maddison Wheeldon delivered a statement outside parliament. She highlighted “five urgent political priorities” that people around the country had decided on at the launch. Having stood as an independent candidate in Warrington North during the general election and organised a local assembly, she’s committed to helping ordinary people decide their own fate via assemblies.

After the release of the event’s video, which you can see below, Wheeldon spoke to the Canary again. And she slammed “self-serving politicians” who “solely serve the establishment and corporate interests”. Assemblies, she stressed, are the best way to fight for a more meaningful democracy in the country.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VT5pzX1TqvI

Assemblies can resist the ‘doom spiral of neoliberalism’

Wheeldon told us:

At a time where the two ‘competing’ parties in our electoral system solely serve the establishment and corporate interests, albeit behind a different rosette, all whilst the doom spiral of neoliberalism is in full effect, political reform is crucial. We need to find a way of bringing our communities together and protecting our interests, when our politicians won’t.

She then insisted that:

Assemblies and the House of the People are how we fight against corruption and self-serving politicians, safeguarded by the very people who feel the impact of public policy. I also believe they can play a decisive role in determining best positioned candidates where we may have independent and green candidates, letting the community decide and avoiding a split vote, which weakens our ability to find progress.

Encouraging people around the country to join Assemble’s efforts, meanwhile, she said:

We need to strengthen our bonds, and make the public a formidable force to be reckoned with, ensuring that the people of this country finally get the respect they deserve, with the ability to actively contribute to their local and national governance. This is just the start of an incredible journey ahead that we can take together.

You can find out more about how to join these efforts on the Assemble website.

Featured image via Assemble – YouTube