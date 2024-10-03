A key pillar of the reggae revival movement, Kabaka Pyramid is a GRAMMY award-winning conscious revolutionary lyricist. Blending the power, energy, and melody of reggae with the lyricism of hip hop, this October sees the chart-topping artist take his signature musical style on tour – with dates at O2 Institute Birmingham and O2 Academy Islington in London.

Kabaka Pyramid: 10 years and not stopping

Having developed a solid global fan-base that connects deeply with the messages in his music, Kabaka Pyramid has been touring extensively over the past 10 years and is well known for his electrifying and entertaining live performances.

Kabaka carved his way into the Jamaican reggae scene with Rebel Music in 2011, with marquee songs like Free From Chains and Warrior featuring Protoje, and his hip hop roots were evident in the lyrical style and hard-hitting beats. It laid the foundation for an ever-ascending career, highlighted by the classic marquee sophomore album The Kalling produced by role model Damian “Jr Gong” Marley, son of Bob Marley.

The Kingston native, born Keron Salmon, spent many of his early years developing his sound as a part of Bebble Team, a talented group of friends and schoolmates that would be the foundation of his independent label Bebble Rock.

Rebel Music was the fruit of this preparation and Kabaka’s career as a reggae artist was born. The Billboard-charting Lead The Way EP followed in 2013 and would cement Kabaka in the international reggae landscape as well as the career-defining track Well Done produced by Damian Marley in 2015.

2017 saw Kabaka team up with Damien Marley once again on his debut album Kontraband, debuting at Number 3 in the Reggae Billboard chart and Number 1 in several countries on iTunes. Hit song Reggae Music became Kabaka’s first song to pass 10 million views on YouTube.

The Canary called Kontraband “one of the albums of the decade”.

The calling continues

Kabaka Pyramid’s second album The Kalling in 2022 featured hit singles Red Gold and Green featuring Damian Marley, title-track The Kalling featuring Stephen Marley, Protoje and Jesse Royal, as well as Faded Away with Buju Banton, all of which would see the record dominate iTunes Charts resulting in a Grammy Award for Reggae Album of the Year and recognition from many other album of the year awards across the reggae sphere.

More recently, he joined forces with dancehall sensation Rygin King for a special remix of chart-topping single Believe and Kabaka also hooked up with legendary artist Sean Paul for an electrifying remix of his single Energy, featuring Jemere Morgan from Morgan Heritage.

Tickets for both shows are available here.

Featured image supplied