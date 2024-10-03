On Tuesday 1 October, JD Vance and Tim Walz debated for two painful hours in a bid to claim the spot for vice-president in the US presidential election. And like every US democratic charade, it was two white guys waving their dicks around with genocidal hard-ons. Or, as one person on X accurately put it regarding Israel:

The vice presidential debate started with the two candidates having a dick measuring contest on who loves Israel more. No mention of the hurricane in the south, no condolences to the families of the dead, nothing. You’d think they’re running for president of Israel. — M🇵🇸م (@Assassins_M) October 2, 2024

US vice presidents: anyone got a fag paper?

Tim Walz said:

Israel’s ability to be able to defend itself is absolutely fundamental

Maybe Tim Walz skipped the international law lesson, or maybe he’s hoping we all forgot about it. Israel, as the occupying force in Palestine, does not have the right to self defence.

According to Analyst News, in October 2022 the UN’s Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory concluded that:

the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories was illegal under international law due to its permanence and the Israeli government’s de-facto annexation policies

Therefore, under international law – Israel does not have the right to self-defence. This is contrary to what they, and the majority of the west have been claiming for the last year.

Even more worrying though, was how Walz continued:

The expansion of Israel and it’s proxies is an absolute fundamental necessity for the United States to have the steady leadership there

Walz is effectively giving Israel permission to invade, kill and destroy whoever the fuck they want – at whatever cost. Because ultimately, it will further the US’s colonialist agenda, and make their friends rich:

We’re like 15 minutes into the Walz/Vance “debate” & already they’ve agreed that Israel can do whatever the fuck it wants including a preemptive strike on Iran & are competing for killing the planet faster through extracting more fossil fuels. Madness — Sherry Wolf🌪🇵🇸🇱🇧 (@SherryTalksBack) October 2, 2024

The entire debate summed up: “I love Israel” “I love Israel more” pic.twitter.com/UmTBhDv18n — Beyond Headlines (@Headline_Beyond) October 2, 2024

US Imperialism in action

Supporting a genocidal regime is characteristic of the US, given its consistent history of doing so. The US has long been a major destabilising force in the world. It’s litany of US-backed coups is a testament to this.

Also entirely on brand, is the role the US is playing in wars in the middle east more generally. Whether its for oil and gas or just to further its capitalist goals – both VP candidates cheering this on is nothing new:

American are the biggest terrorist in the world. https://t.co/FYFKzi6ni4 — begodar (@begodar) October 2, 2024

#israel is their colonial outpost, destabilising the middle east in order to bully Arabs into complacency. It’s their pet monster and it needs blood to grow. The US is the biggest terrorist organization in the world. https://t.co/S5mY9kXxtW — Tal Hamdan (@talitahamdan) October 2, 2024

We can only presume that the moderators banned the word genocide from the debate:

Israel is committing genocide in Gaza with US weapons and invading Lebanon with US military support. CBS opened the VP debate asking candidates JD Vance & Tim Walz if they want Israel to wage war on Iran too. Both strongly supported Israel’s crimes. The US is a barbaric country pic.twitter.com/3DvucVnIqb — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) October 2, 2024

Right now, the US is partnering with Israel in a horrific genocide in Gaza, a genocide condemned by the overwhelming majority of nations, and not a WORD about it in the #VPDebate!!! #VPDebate2024 — Medea Benjamin (@medeabenjamin) October 2, 2024

They are both effing genocide supporting thugs. https://t.co/UbTI6powGJ — A. Joseph Layon 🌹 (@ajlayon) October 2, 2024

Where there are weapons to be sold, there is money to be made:

Why anyone regards this crime syndicate disguised as a democracy!!! with any respect is the craziest thing on this planet. It’s an Empire ruled by the power of the weapons… https://t.co/cyBjPuusdY — John F. Eriksen 🇵🇸 🇱🇧 (@Jef58Egil) October 2, 2024

State sponsored terrorism

There’s a term for two vice-presidential candidates cheering on mass murder of civilians in foreign occupied territories – and it’s state-sponsored terrorism:

the biggest terrorist the world has seen last 100+ years.

always fighting cowardly; targeting civilians. without honesty there is no path forward. https://t.co/EGzc0puogS — HarrierBR 🧯 (@HarrierBR) October 2, 2024

The U.S. is a complicit mass-murder-genocide country! https://t.co/R62xfg4rrT — Jason Warden (@KeepWarden) October 2, 2024

However, the media has normalised these genocidal maniacs so effectively, that many citizens in the US wouldn’t have bat an eye:

And people carried on watching like that was totally normal. Western citizens need to wake up to the evil their leaders are making them complicit it. Because it is not the leaders that will suffer the consequences. https://t.co/IkDaxrCQIg — Marked safe from Western Propaganda (@b_tella) October 2, 2024

When it comes down to it, there’s not a fag paper between these Israel-abetting candidates of the United States of imperialism and terror:

Tim Walz and JD Vance got along so well because they both agree that we should plunge the world into World War 3 in order to protect Israel American democracy is cooked. These frauds agree on most important shit so the entire debate is filled with irrelevant gotcha questions — Revolutionary Blackout Network🥋 (@SocialistMMA) October 2, 2024

Can’t watch the debate. All I care about is the holocaust Israel and the US are carrying out around the clock against my people. — Rania Khalek (@RaniaKhalek) October 2, 2024

Both VP candidates supporting genocide – isn’t a good look, is it?

At the end of the day, the US election is a political farce at best. But at worst, it’s just another colonial chest-beating contest between two party’s perfectly content to give arms to war criminals brutally murdering people wherever their genocidal, annexing urge takes them next. To the US’s imperialistic establishment, money talks louder than the screams of over 16,000 dead children.

Feature image via The Project/Youtube