Labour Party minister Chris Bryant took to Sky News to beg people who are still worse off than before the financial crash for donations in response to Storm Bert flooding. And in a social media post, he urged people to “give generously”. In one of the richest countries in the world, government ministers are setting up GoFundMe pages rather than actually providing disaster relief.

Climate change, flooding, and Storm Bert

Again, the super rich are off the hook – not just in terms of Storm Bert. Looming climate catastrophe makes flooding more likely. That’s because warmer air can hold more water vapour leading to heavier rainfall, while rising sea levels threaten coastal cities and towns.

A 2C rise in global temperatures would mean the number of UK people significantly at risk of flooding increasing by 61% as of 2050. And the super rich and fossil fuel giants are making obscene profits out of the climate crisis.

Through the world’s richest billionaires’ average investments and luxury lifestyle, people like Elon Musk produce more carbon in an hour and a half than an everyday person does in their entire life time. Meanwhile, dirty energy giant Shell reported profits of £22.4bn in 2023.

So, why are they not paying for the clean up after Storm Bert?

Flood defences are a no-brainer

The Conservative government’s lack of funding for flood defences also worsened consequences for Storm Bert. More than 500 homes and businesses flooded across England and Wales.

Last year, the government reduced the number of properties that will be protected from floods as of 2027 by 40%. And that is the government failing on its own goalposts. One in six homes in England are at risk of flooding. And the government has not maintained one in 15 of those already protected, with the defences rated ‘poor’ or ‘very poor’. That’s more than 4,000 vital defences.

All this shows the UK was not ready for Storm Bert.

It’s unclear if Labour is making up for the Tories’ shortfall. The governing party has allocated £2.4bn for flood defences over the next two years. But environment secretary Steve Reed hasn’t clarified whether that comes from the existing budget the Conservatives already pledged. At the same time, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced cuts of 2% for every department in the budget for 2025, including the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Flood defences are a clear example of worthwhile government investment. The return on investment (ROI) for flood defence spending means the government can save up to £13 for every £1 spent through avoided damage. And in all scenarios analysed the economic benefits far outweighed the costs.

GoFundMe says the government

Yet a government minister’s response to Storm Bert is so far a GoFundMe. And let’s not forget that at the height of the storm, Keir Starmer was sat in the director’s box at the Emirates Stadium watching Arsenal.

Labour’s managing of the disaster is nearly as wild as the climate crisis-induced Storm Bert itself.

Featured image via Saul Staniforth – X and Channel 4 News – YouTube