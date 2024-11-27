This week marks a critical moment in the movement for Palestine solidarity. With Israel’s devastating violence in Gaza ongoing, it’s so important to continue to raise our voices for justice. The International Criminal Court’s recent issuance of arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant – as well as Hamas commander Mohammed Daif – highlights the growing global condemnation of Israel’s actions.

Now, we need to escalate the pressure. So, there are three days of events happening for the rest of this week.

Thursday 28 November: Workplace Day of Action for Palestine

Thousands of workers and students across the country will take action in workplaces, colleges, and communities, demanding an immediate ceasefire and an end to Britain’s complicity in Israel’s crimes. The Trades Union Congress (TUC) and Unison have endorsed the day, and actions will range from rallies and walkouts to bake sales and wearing Palestinian scarves and colours.

Some rallies include:

SOAS Rally, 1pm, Malet Street, London: Staff and students from across London will gather to defend the right to protest on campus. Speakers include Jeremy Corbyn, Lindsey German, Andrew Feinstein, and Haya Adam.

Bradford Royal Infirmary Lunchtime Rally, 12:30–1:30pm, Main Gate (Smith Lane): Health workers will call for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the genocide in Gaza.

Cambridge Divest Now Rally, 12pm, Great St Mary’s: Staff and students will rally and hold a post-event assembly to demand universities divest from Israeli assets.

This workplace day of action is shaping up to be the biggest yet. Whether you organise a small event at work or join a rally, every action counts. To find out more and for a full list of actions go here, and support the day using #Workplaces4Palestine.

Also on Thursday, workers will be taking action in central London in the early morning as part of the People’s Arms Embargo movement. This action is called by Workers for a Free Palestine, Sisters Uncut and London for a Free Palestine.

Friday 29 November – International Day of Solidarity

On Friday it is the UN’s International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people. A host of actions are taking place, and people are encouraged to put a poster in their window as a show of solidarity and to help mobilise for the National Demonstration the following day. Click here to download a poster or you can use the pull out from the latest copy of the Morning Star newspaper.

Saturday 30 November – National Demo

The next National Demonstration for Palestine will be on Saturday 30 November in Central London.

Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators are set to march to Whitehall from Park Lane on Saturday in demand of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, for an end to Israel’s drive to war in the Middle East and for the US and UK to halt arms sales to Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

There will also be demands on the UK government to confirm that the Israeli prime minister, who faces an ICC arrest warrant for war crimes and crimes against humanity, will be immediately arrested should he set foot in this country.

Speakers at the rally outside Downing Street announced so far include actors Juliet Stevenson and Khalid Abdalla, Oxfam CEO Halima Begum, Palestinian Dr Ahmad Mukallalati, and MPs Kim Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn.

Date: Saturday 30th November

Time: Assemble 12pm

Location: Park Lane, London, W1K

It’s vital we keep up the pressure on those in powers – in our workplaces, in our communities and on our streets. Together, we can show that the people of Britain stand in solidarity with Palestine.