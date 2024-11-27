Meal-replacement drink company Huel has tripled its profits, now earning over £200 million. But behind the slick marketing and huge investment lies health, employee rights, and wellbeing concerns – namely that the ethos of the brand is allowing bosses to foment toxic workplace cultures and erode workers rights.

Huel: destroying work-life balance?

Marketed as a convenient solution for busy people with no time to eat, Huel has tapped into the growing demand for convenience in a fast-paced world. However, employability experts warn that products like Huel might reflect and reinforce toxic work cultures.

Guy Thornton, founder of Practice Aptitude Tests, says:

Many people already find it hard to balance work with basic needs like eating, cleaning, and socialising. Products like Huel risk normalising the idea that skipping meals for work is acceptable.

Thornton explained why we shouldn’t be trying to short-cut our meal times in a bid for enhanced productivity, and explored what employers can do to promote a healthy lifestyle among their employees.

Why is it essential to make time for meals?

Eating isn’t just about nutrition. It’s also a chance to take a break and reset. When we skip that, it shows something isn’t right with how we’re working.

There shouldn’t be an inherent need in our culture to condense our diets into vitamins and minerals. At the very least, we should be able to meet our basic needs while still maintaining our careers.

Guy says:

It’s worrying that instead of rethinking how we work and whether it’s healthy for us, we’re finding ways to ‘streamline’ something as fundamental as eating.

For employees struggling to fit meals into their day, Thornton offers practical advice:

1. Have lunch readily available every day:

“Many people use up their precious lunch hour making trips to the shops, leaving themselves with only a few minutes to grab something quick, like a Huel.

“Instead, consider pre-packing a lunch and bringing it to work with you. This way, the time you’d spend going to and from the shop can instead be spent resting, recuperating, and enjoying your meal.

“If you work hybrid or remotely, this tip is just as valuable. Make sure that your fridge and cupboards are well-stocked before your workday begins. This way, you can avoid wasting your lunch break scrambling for food – or worse, skipping the meal altogether”.

2. Meal prep at the start of the week:

“Preparing your lunches in advance can be a game changer. Cooking meals for the week on Sunday evening, for example, means you don’t have to worry about finding time to cook each evening. Instead, you can just grab a pre-made meal and take it with you”.

3. Use meal prep services:.

“If cooking isn’t your thing, there are meal prep services you can explore. Companies like Simmer Eats, Frive, and FoodHack deliver freshly made meals straight to your door. This can save you time and still ensure you’re eating something nutritious”.

4. Know your lunch break rights:

“Every employee is entitled to a break during their working day. For example, if you work more than six hours in the UK, you are legally entitled to a 20-minute uninterrupted break.

“If your employer is depriving you of this, talk to them directly or escalate the matter to HR. If issues persist, you may need to seek legal advice”.

What can employers do to foster healthy work habits?

Employers also have a responsibility to support their team’s well-being and promote a healthy work culture.

Thornton suggests these strategies for creating an environment where employees feel encouraged to take proper meal breaks:

1. Promote lunch breaks:

“Make it clear that taking proper breaks is not only acceptable, but also expected. Leaders can set the example by taking breaks themselves and encouraging their employees to do the same”.

2. Provide spaces for meals:

“Having a dedicated, comfortable space for employees to eat can make all the difference. A clean and pleasant break with ample cooking resources, such as microwaves, kettles, and toasters, sends the message that meals are important”.

3. Be flexible:

“Recognise that not everyone works the same way. Offering flexible schedules, where employees can take breaks when they need to, helps support their individual needs and, in turn, may drive productivity”.

4. Provide meal options:

“If you want to go the extra mile, provide healthy snacks or subsidised meal options on-site.

“This can bring about a multitude of benefits, such as improving employee satisfaction, encouraging social interaction, and, most importantly, have a positive impact on employee well-being”.

A culture shift, fuelled by Huel

Huel’s rise is a reflection of how modern work habits are evolving. But it also raises questions about whether convenience products like these are addressing the root problem or enabling it.

Thornton believes it’s time to rethink work culture and put well-being at the forefront.

Convenience is useful, but it shouldn’t replace the things that matter, like taking the time to look after yourself. A balanced approach benefits everyone – employees and employers alike.

