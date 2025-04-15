In a significant development in an ongoing fight for justice, Alan Bates has urged fellow subpostmasters to consider legal action against the Labour Party government for persistently delaying financial redress over the Post Office Horizon scandal.

Post Office scandal: WTF is Labour doing?

The Post Office Horizon accounting software, which was fraught with unreliable reporting issues, turned into a huge scandal. It unjustly implicated over 900 subpostmasters in financial discrepancies between 1999 and 2015, leading to wrongful prosecutions and severe professional and personal consequences for many.

In an email addressed to members of the Justice For Subpostmasters Alliance (JFSA), Bates highlighted the dismaying reality that, based on current progress, it might take until November 2027 for all claims to be resolved.

Under harsh scrutiny, many subpostmasters continue to endure the hardships of waiting for compensation, despite previous government announcements that those with quashed convictions would be eligible for payouts amounting to £600,000 each.

Bates stated:

It’s time for others to step up; hopefully you’ll all agree I’ve done my bit.

His call for action reflects not only a sense of urgency but also a deep frustration with the current state of affairs.

Frustration

The situation over the Post Office scandal was deemed so dire that Christopher Head, the youngest subpostmaster in Britain when he took on the role at just 18 years old, expressed his readiness to assist efforts in taking legal action against the Department for Business and Trade (DBT). He mentioned he had purposely made his case public to promote transparency within the process.

The infrastructure designed to address these injustices, notably the Group Litigation Order (GLO) scheme, has been labelled a “mess” by Bates. This scheme aimed to deliver justice to the 555 claimants who had collectively sued the Post Office between 2017 and 2019, but according to Bates, it has repeatedly fallen short.

In his words, he contended that:

Advice on how to streamline and speed up the scheme… is ignored out of hand with the feeblest of excuses.

He voiced concerns that not only the GLO scheme but all financial redress mechanisms are suffering due to systemic issues in their administration.

As frustration mounts among those affected by the Post Office scandal, Bates has suggested that revisiting the courts may be the swifter route to securing fair treatment for all subpostmasters. He noted the exasperation felt by many who, out of “desperation or despair” or under pressure, had settled for inadequate offers, implying that fresh legal action could provide a pathway for these claims to be reassessed fairly.

Post Office scandal: a distressing battle for justice

In light of the ongoing legal struggles, the prospect of launching a national fundraising campaign to offset the costs of pursuing legal options has also been floated. The emotional and financial toll on the victims of the Post Office scandal has reached alarming levels, underscoring the critical need for comprehensive redress and support for those wronged by the system.

The government’s silence on the matter, as indicated by the failure to respond to inquiries from the media, serves only to exacerbate feelings of disillusionment among affected subpostmasters.

They find themselves caught in a lengthy and distressing battle for justice, left to navigate a system that seems to continually sidestep accountability and fair compensation.

