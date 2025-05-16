This article contains content some people may find distressing

Hundreds of deaths linked to failures by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) have been exposed by a group of MPs. However, the story is likely just the tip of the iceberg – as the Canary has documented for years.

DWP: blood on its hands in hundreds of cases

A report released by the Work and Pensions Committee has concluded that the DWP could have prevented many of at least 240 of these fatalities, urging an urgent overhaul of procedures designed to protect the most vulnerable in society.

While the committee acknowledges the department’s role as a “lifeline” for millions, it calls attention to the severe consequences that arise from bureaucratic mistakes and the lack of accountability.

Among the heart-wrenching cases discussed is that of Errol Graham, who starved to death in 2018 after his disability benefits were abruptly halted. The ensuing inquest revealed a series of missed opportunities for communication between agencies. Had agencies shared critical information, it’s possible that support could have been delivered to prevent such a tragic outcome.

This sentiment is echoed by the committee, which began conducting internal reviews in 2020-21 and has since initiated around 240 investigations into cases of serious harm or death linked to DWP actions.

The report argues that the DWP’s negligence has led to hundreds of preventable deaths, emphasising a need for a new legal duty to protect vulnerable claimants. They recommend legislation that mandates referrals to appropriate support services whenever a claimant’s circumstances are clearly precarious.

Paying the ultimate price

Debbie Abrahams, the chair of the committee, highlighted the psychological toll that engaging with the DWP often inflicts on claimants, leading to further distress and, in some cases, fatal consequences. “Where this led to not being able to get financial support, many had paid the ultimate price,” she stated, underscoring the agency’s failure to fulfil its responsibilities effectively.

The report also resonates with the tragic story of Jodey Whiting, whose mother, Joy Dove, has campaigned relentlessly for justice since her daughter’s suicide in 2017.

Jodey lost her benefits after missing an assessment, a decision that was reversed six weeks later—a delay that ultimately proved too late. Joy expressed her hope that the committee’s findings would guide changes that save lives, noting, “If it helps others it will be a good thing,” but lamented the lack of recognition for vulnerable individuals within the DWP’s system. Her painful experience exemplifies the detrimental impact of a system that often fails to accommodate the needs of those it is meant to support.

Critics have long argued that not enough has been done to address the inadequacies of the benefits assessment system. A previous report indicated that the psychological distress caused by assessments has contributed significantly to adverse outcomes for claimants. Despite repeated calls for a comprehensive review and training in safeguarding and suicide prevention for DWP staff, the government has faced accusations of inertia. The SNP’s Social Justice spokesperson pointed out that claimants have “paid the ultimate price” due to these flaws.

Internal reviews conducted by the DWP have increased sharply as claimants face severe harm or death. 124 reviews, of which 97 concern deaths, occurred between 2019 and 2021 alone. As Disability News Service reported, there have been dozens more since then. Yet, many campaigners argue that these reviews do not go far enough in addressing systemic issues.

The tip of the iceberg

Moreover, they are just the tip of the iceberg – as the DWP only initiates them when someone takes their own life. As the Canary reported in 2021, there are many more deaths on the DWP’s watch that are not investigated.

Thousands of people have died under the DWP. Among these are:

Around 90 people a month between December 2011 and February 2014. The DWP said these people were fit for work.

Roughly 10 people a day died between March 2014 and February 2017 – a period of almost three years. The DWP had put these people in the ESA Work Related Activity Group (WRAG). This meant it told them they were healthy enough to start moving towards work.

Nearly 12 people died daily over a period of five years – between April 2013 and April 2018. The DWP was making them wait for their Personal Independence Payment (PIP) claims to be processed when they died.

That’s over 34,000 people. They died either waiting for the DWP to sort their claims or after it said they were well enough to work or start moving towards work. Moreover, in 2018 alone there could have been 750 (if not more) people who took their own lives while claiming from the DWP.

An academic analysis described such deaths as examples of ‘slow violence’, where delays and negligence compound the suffering of claimants. Despite various recommendations for reform, critics believe the DWP has failed to implement crucial changes and has often obscured the truth surrounding these tragic outcomes.

The DWP is committing social murder

As the cost of living crisis continues to exacerbate financial difficulties across the UK, calls for a public inquiry into the DWP’s handling of vulnerable claimants are becoming more urgent. A coalition of MPs from various parties has stressed the necessity for a safe and supportive benefits system, advocating for transparency and accountability in the face of increasing internal reviews and mounting evidence of failure.

The DWP, meanwhile, gave a statement to the Mirror regarding this story. You can read it here.

The grim reality is that behind every statistic is a life lost, a family devastated, and a tragedy that could have been avoided. Of course, it is arguable that this is the DWP functioning as it should do: targeting vulnerable people until they either submit or die. Either way, the department has been getting away with social murder for years – and may well continue to do so.

Featured image via the Canary